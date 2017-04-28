Summer garden parties

There are those among us who believe that sooner or later it will stop raining and that there may be a spring this year before there’s a summer.

We’re seeking out our friends who have balconies, roof decks and, yes, even actual yards. We’re making plans to attend a series of home and garden tours coming up in May to peek at our neighbor’s flora and get ideas to enhance our own outdoor spaces for the season.

Whether you have a terrarium on the terrace, a potted plant on the patio, a dining set on the deck or a fiddler on the roof, there is work to be done. And if you’re lucky enough to have a real (albeit small) city yard, you’re figuring out which chores to do yourself and which require the services of a landscaper.

Do you like being in the thick of things green, feeling the good earth in your hands while pulling weeds, planting flowers, trimming hedges and cutting grass? Or do you prefer pricing out a new patio, hot tub, fire pit or bug zapper? Visiting stores and surfing the web for outdoor furniture with colorful cushions and umbrellas might also be on the agenda in anticipation of a season of backyard activities and garden parties.

With three small dogs, I have two critical items to be addressed before the festivities can begin: the security of my fence and the safety of my plantings.

At the moment, one eight-foot run of my fence is being held together with Bungee straps. Over time, the nails connecting the top and bottom rails to the post have pulled away, creating a space for my curious Miniature Schnauzers to escape and “terrierize” (yuk! yuk!) the neighborhood.

I am botanically challenged so each year I research the plants and flowers that are in my yard to make sure they’re not fatal if eaten by a resident or visiting animal. I bookmark websites that cross-reference gardening with poison control to ensure my pets have no access to vegetation that could cause them distress.

For example, Boxwood hedges, Daffodils, Tulips, English Ivy and Hydrangeas can cause vomiting, diarrhea and gas in dogs. Believe me, with three dogs, I don’t need them producing any more gas.

As with people, animals can be afflicted with rashes from Poison Ivy and Poison Oak. Ingestion of even small amounts of Azaleas and Crocuses can result in damage to kidneys, liver and other vital organs, and if you find your dog or cat has been chowing down on large amounts of Azalea or Rhododendron, head straight to the vet or call the ASPCA’s animal poison control center immediately at 888-426-4435. They are available 24/7 and you will need your credit card for a $65 consultation fee.

Once you have landscaped, manicured and pet-proofed your yard you can start planning your outdoor gatherings. Here are some of my favorites.

The housewarming party

If you’ve recently bought a home, invite friends, family, new neighbors and, of course, your real estate agent to tour the home and yard. Everyone will be delighted to help you celebrate your purchase by bringing wine, gushing over your décor, and partaking of melon balls, crudités and cheese cubes.

The Memorial Day barbecue

Whether you’re serving hot dogs and burgers, chicken and ribs brushed with your favorite sauce, or marinated flank steak with rosemary, keep that grill fired up. And don’t forget the macaroni salad, potato salad, baked beans and other side dishes guaranteed to induce a food coma.

The Independence Day bash

If you have a fabulous roof deck, then this should be your blowout of the year. String twinkle lights on the railings, chill the bubbly, nosh on nibbles of caviar and smoked salmon on toast points topped with crème fraiche, and when the sun goes down, cuddle up with your honey bunny and start some fireworks.

The Labor Day picnic

Set up the croquet set, spread blankets on the ground and mix up a pitcher of Lime Fizzes. Fill small wicker baskets with goodies starting with chips and a spring salsa made of corn, tomatoes and cilantro. Add bites of cold chicken with a cucumber and rice salad drizzled with mint dressing and finish with chilled skewers of blackberries, mini-mozzarella balls and fresh herbs.

And if you can still button your pants after all this, end the season with a “wine and whine night” to listen to the crickets chirp, get an unpleasant day out of your system and just enjoy an evening with friends.

