May 1, 2017 at 10:23 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Hacker leaks ‘Orange is the New Black’ season five episodes

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

A hacker has leaked episodes of Netflix’s hit series “Orange is the New Black” and is threatening to release shows from other studios such as ABC, Fox, IFC and National Geographic.

The hacker, known as  “thedarkoverlord,” threatened to release the episodes if Netflix didn’t pay an “unspecified amount of money,” Variety reports. Netflix didn’t comply and the hacker released 10 episodes of the series. In an online post, the hacker explained only 10 episodes were obtained because the cyber attack took place before the last three episodes became available.

“We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved,” Netflix said in a statement.

Variety reports Netflix is considering moving up the show’s June 9 release date in light of the hack.

“It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix. You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was,” the hacker wrote in an online post. “We’re quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves.”

“thedarkoverlord” stole the footage from post-production service Larson Studio in 2016. Other shows being held ransom are “New Girl,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Portlandia,” among others.

“Orange is the New Black” fans have had mixed reactions with some discouraging others from viewing the leaked episodes and other fans indulging in the hack.

 

