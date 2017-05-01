May 1, 2017 at 11:24 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Julia Roberts supports students fighting for LGBT rights

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Julia Roberts announced she is standing with students fighting for LGBT rights under the Trump administration.

In a statement for PEOPLE, Roberts explained her show of public support for Miguel Johnson, a 16-year-old GLSEN student ambassador in St. Joseph, Mo., at the 2016 GLSEN Respect Awards where she stood behind Johnson on stage.

“I had the pleasure of presenting with Miguel at last year’s GLSEN Respect Awards, and Miguel, like all the students I meet there, is smart, kind and incredibly brave to live their life openly and honestly at such a young age,” Roberts said in a statement to PEOPLE. “As a parent, I want all students to feel safe and protected at school, and I stand with Miguel and trans students across the country. You are loved.”

Johnson, who identifies as gender-fluid, was hopeful at the time of the GLSEN Respect Award which took place weeks before the election. In February, President Donald Trump rescinded Obama-era federal protections for transgender students.

“Before Trump got elected, he always said he was totally for LGBTQ students, because they’re people too and they deserve an education,” Johnson tells PEOPLE. “And then after he got elected, he was basically like, ‘Just kidding, I lied.'”

“We need to be progressive. People don’t realize that these things affect people they know and care about. So I’m hoping that the more people come out and speak up, the more people will start realize this affects them too,” Johnson continued.

 

  • John Dilbeck

    I’m not defending Trump but Julia Roberts is a fraud. She only uses the LGBT to act like she cares about someone other than her self. I know of gay people that She hates like her step father Michael Motes. Julia is a hater and a bully. Stop pretending as if she cares about something other then her own selfish agenda or your story has no credibility.

watermark
Local
Immigrant, workers rights advocates march to White House
Capital Pride volunteer ousted over trans remark
Gay activist found stabbed to death in Va. apartment
Leon’s bar in Baltimore celebrates 60 years
OUT Law honors Baltimore ‘trailblazers’
GLAA anniversary event highlights ‘changing of guard’
watermark
National
Supreme Court rejects challenge to California ‘ex-gay’ therapy ban
Log Cabin president, U.N. officials discuss Chechnya
NOM’s anti-LGBT ‘March for Marriage’ set for June 17
NYC activists protest gay Chechnya arrests
Secret bisexual life surfaces after Aaron Hernandez suicide
Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker under religious exemption
watermark
World
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Bangladesh activists remembered on first anniversary of their murders
Macron, Le Pen advance in French presidential election
Report: Iranian police arrest more than 30 men for ‘sodomy’
Gay policeman killed in Paris shooting
watermark
Opinions
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
A blueprint for taking back the country
The gov’t has already shut down
Memories of an unforgettable past with Xulhaz
From state houses to Chechnya, anti-LGBT attacks surging
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Netflix obtains gay Indian drama ‘Loev’
Julia Roberts supports students fighting for LGBT rights
Weinstein Company wins battle for PG-13 rating for ‘3 Generations’
Hacker leaks ‘Orange is the New Black’ season five episodes
Broadway hit ‘Fun Home’ comes to D.C. from author of ‘Dykes to Watch Out For’
New book ‘Finding Gideon’ settles into nice clip after rocky start
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.