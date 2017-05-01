May 1, 2017 at 12:05 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Netflix obtains gay Indian drama ‘Loev’

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Sudhanshu Saria’s debut feature film “Loev,” a gay love story set in India, debuts on Netflix on Monday, Deadline reports.

The film tells the story of old friends Jai (Shiv Pandit) and Sahil (Dhruv Ganesh) who embark on a road trip into Maharashtra. The friends explore lingering feelings as Sahil’s relationship with his boyfriend hits a rough patch.

“I didn’t think it would be possible to cast or finance a film like this,” Saria said in a statement. “So to find ourselves on the cusp of a worldwide release is truly spectacular. It speaks to Netflix’s taste and the way in which they empower filmmakers to speak out against oppressive societies and arcane censorship systems like the one we have in India.”

“Loev” was filmed in secret in India due to the country’s anti-gay law which can punish homosexuality with life imprisonment. This is Ganesh’s last role before he passed away in 2015 at the age of 29.

Watch the trailer below.

