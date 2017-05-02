May 2, 2017 at 2:17 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Janet Jackson announces rescheduled fall tour dates

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Janet Jackson announced on Monday she will be resuming her Unbreakable World Tour this fall.

In a video posted on Twitter Jackson revealed the tour will be rebranded as the “State of the World Tour.” She insists the name, “isn’t about politics.”

“It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love,” Jackson says.

Unbreakable World Tour was postponed in 2015 for the pop star to receive surgery. Jackson delayed the tour again in April 2016 to start a family.

Jackson got personal in the video addressing her recent weight gain and three-month-old son Eissa Al Mana.

“Hey you guys, it’s me Jan, just in case you didn’t recognize me cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby,” Jackson says. “I thank God for him, you guys. He’s so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby.”

Jackson also “kept it real” with fans and spoke about her separation from husband Wissam Al Mana.

“Yes, I separated from my husband,” Jackson says. “We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

State of the World Tour will be at Verizon Center on Nov. 16. It makes its Baltimore stop at Royal Farms Arena on Nov. 18.

 

watermark
Local
Immigrant, workers rights advocates march to White House
Capital Pride volunteer ousted over trans remark
Gay activist found stabbed to death in Va. apartment
Leon’s bar in Baltimore celebrates 60 years
OUT Law honors Baltimore ‘trailblazers’
GLAA anniversary event highlights ‘changing of guard’
watermark
National
DOJ signals plan to undo rule banning anti-trans bias in health care
LGBT groups prepare for fight over Trump ‘religious freedom’ EO
Supreme Court rejects challenge to California ‘ex-gay’ therapy ban
Log Cabin president, U.N. officials discuss Chechnya
NOM’s anti-LGBT ‘March for Marriage’ set for June 17
NYC activists protest gay Chechnya arrests
Mariela Castro, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Mariela Castro: Father is ‘supportive’ of pro-LGBT efforts
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Bangladesh activists remembered on first anniversary of their murders
Macron, Le Pen advance in French presidential election
Report: Iranian police arrest more than 30 men for ‘sodomy’
watermark
Opinions
U.S. complicit in Chechnya horrors
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
A blueprint for taking back the country
The gov’t has already shut down
Memories of an unforgettable past with Xulhaz
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Matt Bomer gets candid about coming out to his family
Gay rugby star Sam Stanley fires back at criticism of his older fiancé
Janet Jackson announces rescheduled fall tour dates
Netflix obtains gay Indian drama ‘Loev’
Julia Roberts supports students fighting for LGBT rights
Weinstein Company wins battle for PG-13 rating for ‘3 Generations’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.