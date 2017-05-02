Janet Jackson announces rescheduled fall tour dates

Janet Jackson announced on Monday she will be resuming her Unbreakable World Tour this fall.

In a video posted on Twitter Jackson revealed the tour will be rebranded as the “State of the World Tour.” She insists the name, “isn’t about politics.”

“It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love,” Jackson says.

Unbreakable World Tour was postponed in 2015 for the pop star to receive surgery. Jackson delayed the tour again in April 2016 to start a family.

Jackson got personal in the video addressing her recent weight gain and three-month-old son Eissa Al Mana.

“Hey you guys, it’s me Jan, just in case you didn’t recognize me cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby,” Jackson says. “I thank God for him, you guys. He’s so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby.”

Jackson also “kept it real” with fans and spoke about her separation from husband Wissam Al Mana.

“Yes, I separated from my husband,” Jackson says. “We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

State of the World Tour will be at Verizon Center on Nov. 16. It makes its Baltimore stop at Royal Farms Arena on Nov. 18.