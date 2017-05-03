D.C. Black Pride announces 2017 award recipients

Organizers of D.C.’s annual Black Pride celebration and related events announced this week the recipients of the 2017 D.C. Black Pride Awards, which will be presented at a reception on May 23 at the Human Rights Campaign Equality Center at 1640 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.

A statement released by Black Pride lists the awardees as follows:

• Aaron Bryant, Curator of Photography and Visual Culture for the National Museum of African American History – President’s Award.

• Community activist Countess Clarke Cooper and long-time club promoter Daryl Wilson – Wilmore Cook Award.

• Transgender activist SaVanna Wanzer and House Ball leader Shannon Garcon – Unsung Hero Award.

• LGBT gang turned fashion entrepreneurs Check It Enterprises – D.C. Black Pride Leadership Award.

• D.C. Black Pride volunteer David Maurice Parker – Charlotte Smallwood Volunteer of the Year Award.

Black Pride organizers said in a statement that the theme of this year’s events is “The Ties that Bind: Twenty-Seven Years of D.C. Black Pride.”

Among the featured events this year, according to the announcement, will be the second HIV/AIDS Town Hall called PrEPing for Sex, which will include a free luncheon on Thursday, May 25, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel at 1000 H St., N.W., which will serve as Black Pride’s headquarters hotel.

“The Town Hall will look at sexual health from the physical, mental and spiritual perspectives,” the statement says.