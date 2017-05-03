May 3, 2017 at 6:18 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workplaces
Howard County PFLAG, gay news, Washington Blade

(Image public domain)

On May 9, the Howard County chapter of PFLAG will feature a discussion on how to identify companies that promote an LGBTQ-friendly workplace. Neal Bonner and Nina Nethery, representatives from Nielsen, a Columbia, Md.-based international market research company, will lead the discussion. They are the co-presidents of Nielsen’s Pride group.

The meeting, which will also feature the presentation of the chapter’s annual scholarship to a deserving student in Maryland, will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way in Columbia.

