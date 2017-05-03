May 3, 2017 at 6:34 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
LGBT elders to be honored in Baltimore
Chase Brexton Health Care will celebrate National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day on May 16—a day of recognition established by Chase Brexton’s own LGBT Health Resource Center.

A special event will take place at the Baltimore Eagle, 2022 N. Charles St. from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in which the challenges, struggles and triumphs of older LGBT adults who fought for greater freedoms will be featured.

Included among those community members who will highlight an LGBT Elder who made a difference in their life are: Catherine Hyde, PFLAG Howard County; James Burrell, The POWER Project of Chase Brexton Health Care; Felicia French, Baltimore City Department of Aging (Retired); Nancy West, Faith Communities with Pride; Carrietta Heirs, LGBT Elder Activist; and a selection from a volunteer audience member.

“Whether they fought quietly or stepped into the spotlight, LGBT elders have made a difference for all LGBT people,” said Nate Sweeney, executive director of The LGBT Health Resource Center of Chase Brexton Health Care in a statement. “This event will pay tribute to their sacrifices and successes, and give our community a chance to thank them for all they have done.”

Tickets are $25, include food and drink and a commemorative gift, and are available by clicking here.

Information will also be available about SAGECAP Baltimore, a joint program between the LGBT Health Resource Center and SAGE (Services & Advocacy for GLBT Elders), which offers support to LGBT older adults and caregivers.

