Montgomery Co. LGBT social on tap

The Visionary Team of the MoCo Pride Center will host a social at Agrodolce in Germantown, Md. on May 21 from 4-6 p.m. Agrodolce is located at 21030 Frederick Rd., Suite J, in Germantown.

Organizers say, “Come and mingle with members of the LGBTQ community in north Montgomery County and share your concerns and input in the formation of our own center with the members of the MoCo Pride Center Visionary Team.”

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.