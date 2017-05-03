Night Out with the O’s to benefit Moveable Feast

The third annual Night Out with the O’s is scheduled for June 21 at Orioles Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles are scheduled to play the defending American League Champion Cleveland Indians at 7:05 p.m.

Organizers say that tickets are $33 of which $5 will be donated to Moveable Feast, a Baltimore-based non-profit that is the sole provider of free nutritious meals for people living with HIV/AIDS, breast cancer and other life-threatening conditions in Baltimore, the five surrounding counties and the Eastern Shore.

The group will be seated in Sections 70 and 72, which are located in the left field corner lower box. Tickets are limited and can be purchased for this event here.