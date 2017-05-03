May 3, 2017 at 6:27 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Night Out with the O’s to benefit Moveable Feast
Orioles, Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland, gay news, Washington Blade, gay news

Camden Yards (Photo by Wikieditor101; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

The third annual Night Out with the O’s is scheduled for June 21 at Orioles Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles are scheduled to play the defending American League Champion Cleveland Indians at 7:05 p.m.

Organizers say that tickets are $33 of which $5 will be donated to Moveable Feast, a Baltimore-based non-profit that is the sole provider of free nutritious meals for people living with HIV/AIDS, breast cancer and other life-threatening conditions in Baltimore, the five surrounding counties and the Eastern Shore.

The group will be seated in Sections 70 and 72, which are located in the left field corner lower box. Tickets are limited and can be purchased for this event here.

Speak Fire, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
LGBT elders to be honored in Baltimore
Night Out with the O’s to benefit Moveable Feast
PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workplaces
Montgomery Co. LGBT social on tap
D.C. Black Pride announces 2017 award recipients
Critics want Capital Pride to expel police, corporations
watermark
National
Gay men, straight women hit by ‘stealthing’
Trump exec order could jeopardize Stonewall Monument
Anti-Trump coalition protests ‘religious freedom’ executive order
DOJ signals plan to undo rule banning anti-trans bias in health care
LGBT groups prepare for fight over Trump ‘religious freedom’ EO
Supreme Court rejects challenge to California ‘ex-gay’ therapy ban
watermark
World
Mariela Castro promotes anti-bullying efforts in Cuban schools
Blade returns to Cuba to cover LGBT life on island
Mariela Castro: Father is ‘supportive’ of pro-LGBT efforts
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Bangladesh activists remembered on first anniversary of their murders
watermark
Opinions
Police, corporate sponsors must be welcome at Pride
U.S. complicit in Chechnya horrors
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
A blueprint for taking back the country
The gov’t has already shut down
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Susan Sarandon fuels Twitter feud with Debra Messing
Fiancées might be first to battle each other in WTA Tennis match
Nelly Furtado to close out NYC Pride
Stephen Colbert’s ‘homophobic’ Donald Trump joke sparks #FireColbert campaign
Matt Bomer gets candid about coming out to his family
Gay rugby star Sam Stanley fires back at criticism of his older fiancé
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.