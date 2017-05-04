May 4, 2017 at 3:19 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Gay Day at the Zoo slated for May 7
National Zoo, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo by Quadell; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Rainbow Families hosts Gay Day at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo (3001 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) on Sunday, May 7 from noon-5 p.m.

There will be a meet up for families from noon-1:30 p.m. on the Lion-Tiger Hill. Bring a blanket to sit on. Afterwards, guests can explore the zoo at their leisure, ride the carousel or explore the Kids Farm. The zoo’s schedule of events for the day include meeting a farm animal, meet a flamingo keeper, a lemur feeing, meet a zebra and more.

Admission is free. To register, visit rainbowfamilies.org.

Speak Fire, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
LGBT elders to be honored in Baltimore
Night Out with the O’s to benefit Moveable Feast
PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workplaces
Montgomery Co. LGBT social on tap
D.C. Black Pride announces 2017 award recipients
Critics want Capital Pride to expel police, corporations
watermark
National
Gay men, straight women hit by ‘stealthing’
Trump exec order could jeopardize Stonewall Monument
Anti-Trump coalition protests ‘religious freedom’ executive order
DOJ signals plan to undo rule banning anti-trans bias in health care
LGBT groups prepare for fight over Trump ‘religious freedom’ EO
Supreme Court rejects challenge to California ‘ex-gay’ therapy ban
watermark
World
Dateline: Post-Fidel Cuba
Mariela Castro promotes anti-bullying efforts in Cuban schools
Blade returns to Cuba to cover LGBT life on island
Mariela Castro: Father is ‘supportive’ of pro-LGBT efforts
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
watermark
Opinions
Ralph Northam for governor of Virginia
Police, corporate sponsors must be welcome at Pride
U.S. complicit in Chechnya horrors
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
A blueprint for taking back the country
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Long-dormant Revolution blazes in Prince tribute concert
Gay Day at the Zoo slated for May 7
Pride Heroes Gala is early this year
Drag and leather worlds collide for Rebel event
Neil Patrick Harris wants to leave behind an EGOT legacy
Brad Pitt reveals he’s a Frank Ocean fan, talks divorce
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.