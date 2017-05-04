Gay Day at the Zoo slated for May 7

Rainbow Families hosts Gay Day at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo (3001 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) on Sunday, May 7 from noon-5 p.m.

There will be a meet up for families from noon-1:30 p.m. on the Lion-Tiger Hill. Bring a blanket to sit on. Afterwards, guests can explore the zoo at their leisure, ride the carousel or explore the Kids Farm. The zoo’s schedule of events for the day include meeting a farm animal, meet a flamingo keeper, a lemur feeing, meet a zebra and more.

Admission is free. To register, visit rainbowfamilies.org.