May 4, 2017 at 2:35 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Drag and leather worlds collide for Rebel event
Leather Pride, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

D.C. Leather Pride, D.C. Sisters and the Imperial Court of Washington presents Rebel Without a Gown, an annual drag and leather fundraiser, at Cobalt (1639 R St., N.W.) on Saturday, May 13 from 4-8 p.m.

Funds will be raised for D.C. leather titleholders to compete in the International Mr. Leather competition in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend. Mr. D.C. Eagle 2017 Kai Anderson will be this year’s recipient. Kristina Kelly hosts. There will be performances by local queens starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10. For more information, visit facebook.com/dcleatherpride.

Speak Fire, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
LGBT elders to be honored in Baltimore
Night Out with the O’s to benefit Moveable Feast
PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workplaces
Montgomery Co. LGBT social on tap
D.C. Black Pride announces 2017 award recipients
Critics want Capital Pride to expel police, corporations
watermark
National
Gay men, straight women hit by ‘stealthing’
Trump exec order could jeopardize Stonewall Monument
Anti-Trump coalition protests ‘religious freedom’ executive order
DOJ signals plan to undo rule banning anti-trans bias in health care
LGBT groups prepare for fight over Trump ‘religious freedom’ EO
Supreme Court rejects challenge to California ‘ex-gay’ therapy ban
watermark
World
Dateline: Post-Fidel Cuba
Mariela Castro promotes anti-bullying efforts in Cuban schools
Blade returns to Cuba to cover LGBT life on island
Mariela Castro: Father is ‘supportive’ of pro-LGBT efforts
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
watermark
Opinions
Ralph Northam for governor of Virginia
Police, corporate sponsors must be welcome at Pride
U.S. complicit in Chechnya horrors
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
A blueprint for taking back the country
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Long-dormant Revolution blazes in Prince tribute concert
Gay Day at the Zoo slated for May 7
Pride Heroes Gala is early this year
Drag and leather worlds collide for Rebel event
Neil Patrick Harris wants to leave behind an EGOT legacy
Brad Pitt reveals he’s a Frank Ocean fan, talks divorce
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.