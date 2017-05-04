Drag and leather worlds collide for Rebel event

D.C. Leather Pride, D.C. Sisters and the Imperial Court of Washington presents Rebel Without a Gown, an annual drag and leather fundraiser, at Cobalt (1639 R St., N.W.) on Saturday, May 13 from 4-8 p.m.

Funds will be raised for D.C. leather titleholders to compete in the International Mr. Leather competition in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend. Mr. D.C. Eagle 2017 Kai Anderson will be this year’s recipient. Kristina Kelly hosts. There will be performances by local queens starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10. For more information, visit facebook.com/dcleatherpride.