Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner in talks to voice Timon and Pumbaa in ‘The Lion King’

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are in talks to voice Timon and Pumbaa in the live-action remake of “The Lion King,” The Wrap reports.

The comedians are in final negotiations for the warthog and meerkat made famous by Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella. Donald Glover will play Simba and James Earl Jones is on board as Mufasa.

Variety reports Jon Favreau, who also directed “The Jungle Book” live-action remake, is recruiting Beyoncé to play Nala.

Disney live-action remakes have tapped into a booming market with “Beauty and the Beast” making a record-breaking debut at the box office. Favreau is also developing a sequel to “The Jungle Book.”

“The Lion King” opens in theaters on July 19, 2019.