May 5, 2017 at 1:15 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Britney Spears in talks for own Broadway musical
Britney Spears, gay news, Washington Blade

Britney Spears (Photo by Nathan; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Britney Spears may be moving from the Las Vegas strip to Broadway.

Forbes reports that Spears’ managers Larry Rudolph and Adam Leber have been meeting with theater director Jerry Mitchell about the possibility of a Spears musical. Mitchell has worked on musicals such as “Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde” and Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s “On Your Feet!”

Details are still in the beginning stages, but Mitchell made it clear only Spears’ music would be the focus, not her life.

“It would NOT be autobiographical,” Mitchell told Forbes. 

Spears wraps up her successful Las Vegas residency Britney: Piece of Me on New Year’s Eve.

Speak Fire, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
LGBT elders to be honored in Baltimore
Night Out with the O’s to benefit Moveable Feast
PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workplaces
Montgomery Co. LGBT social on tap
D.C. Black Pride announces 2017 award recipients
Critics want Capital Pride to expel police, corporations
watermark
National
ACLU now says it won’t sue over Trump executive order
Gay men, straight women hit by ‘stealthing’
Trump exec order could jeopardize Stonewall Monument
Anti-Trump coalition protests ‘religious freedom’ executive order
DOJ signals plan to undo rule banning anti-trans bias in health care
LGBT groups prepare for fight over Trump ‘religious freedom’ EO
watermark
World
Dateline: Post-Fidel Cuba
Mariela Castro promotes anti-bullying efforts in Cuban schools
Blade returns to Cuba to cover LGBT life on island
Mariela Castro: Father is ‘supportive’ of pro-LGBT efforts
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
watermark
Opinions
Sen. Mike Enzi is a dick
Ralph Northam for governor of Virginia
Police, corporate sponsors must be welcome at Pride
U.S. complicit in Chechnya horrors
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Dorian’s Closet’ pays tribute to drag diva of yesteryear
Britney Spears in talks for own Broadway musical
‘American Gods’ will feature the most explicit gay sex scene on TV
Tensions sometimes flare when gay sports leagues mix with straight
New film ‘First Girl I Loved’ features detailed, nuanced acting
AIDS Walk Baltimore is May 7
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.