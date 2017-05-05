Britney Spears in talks for own Broadway musical

Britney Spears may be moving from the Las Vegas strip to Broadway.

Forbes reports that Spears’ managers Larry Rudolph and Adam Leber have been meeting with theater director Jerry Mitchell about the possibility of a Spears musical. Mitchell has worked on musicals such as “Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde” and Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s “On Your Feet!”

Details are still in the beginning stages, but Mitchell made it clear only Spears’ music would be the focus, not her life.

“It would NOT be autobiographical,” Mitchell told Forbes.

Spears wraps up her successful Las Vegas residency Britney: Piece of Me on New Year’s Eve.