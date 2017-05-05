Cher will give first awards show performance in 15 years

Cher will be honored with the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The pop legend will perform her 1998 hit single, “Believe,” marking her first awards show performance in 15 years.

“I’m honored to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans,” Cher told E! News. “Seeing so many powerful artists—especially female artists—emerge and take their place in history through the years has been incredible. I’m honored to be amongst the previous Icon Award winners and to celebrate this milestone achievement by performing ‘Believe’ on the show.”

OH …Am Getting Billboard Icon Award — Cher (@cher) May 3, 2017

Cher’s accomplishments include having a No. 1 single in each decade from the 1960s to the 2010s. She was also the first performer to have a No.1 single on the Billboard chart for each decade.

“Cher’s incredible talent has inspired both audiences and other artists for more than six decades,” CEO of Dick Clark productions Allen Shapiro said in a statement. “Her impact on the industry has been monumental and unlike any other.

Previous Icon Award honorees include Celine Dion, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder and Neil Diamond.

The Billboard Music Awards will air from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC.