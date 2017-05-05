An evening with Blankita in Havana

HAVANA — It was shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday when Blankita, a drag queen (una transformista in Cuban Spanish) took to the stage at XY, a gay club in Havana’s Vedado neighborhood that is near the city’s oceanfront promenade.

She was wearing a white tutu and cropped top that was vaguely reminiscent of what Madonna wore when she performed “Like A Virgin” at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards. Blankita’s false eyelashes, which were green, glowed in the dark as she danced and lip-synced to Thalia’s “A Quién Le Importa.” Her lips were painted white and she puckered them at varying speeds throughout her show that ended around 2 a.m.

There were less than two dozen people in the bar during her show. A thunderstorm with torrential downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning passed over Havana a few hours earlier. One source said Cubans “scatter like flies” when it rains, so the weather almost certainly deterred people from going out. Blankita nevertheless did her utmost to taunt her audience with crude jokes that completely disregarded any sense of social decorum and manners.

Her second number was even cruder than the first.

She wore a mesh black t-shirt with fake breasts that were exposed and a plastic vagina. Blankita scooted across the floor with her legs and 8-inch heels in front her. She nearly collided into me as I was standing near the door and filming her with my iPhone. Blankita also took immense joy in taunting the bartenders and other XY staff, including a man with whom she left very little to the imagination after she jumped over the bar and began dancing with him.

Blankita ended her show by drinking two large glasses of Heineken — each in one gulp — as she lip-synced to a Spanish ballad. She also took off her green eyelashes and threw her waist-long blonde wig onto the floor.

Her audience gave her an enthusiastic round of applause before she hurried up the stairs to the bar’s second floor. I took one last sip of the glass of ron blanco (white rum) that I ordered and walked to my apartment that was a few blocks away.