May 5, 2017 at 1:43 pm EDT | by Staff reports
PrEP gets green light in Wales
PrEP has been approved for a three-year trial in Wales.

LONDON — Despite opposition, PrEP (aka Truvada), an HIV-prevention drug popular with gay men in the U.S., has been approved for a three-year trial in Wales slated to begin this summer, the BBC reports.

But the All Wales Medicines Strategy Group spoke of “several uncertanties and limitations” in the economic model presented by the drug company, the BBC reports.

The Terrence Higgins Trust in Wales called the Strategy Group’s recommendation “short sighted” and said PrEP could cost NHS Wales, the country’s publicly funded health care system, money in the long run, the BBC article said.

Around 150 new people are diagnosed with HIV in Wales each year, nearly half from sexually transmitted infection between men.

A daily dose of the pill is suggested for people at high risk who might not have safe sex. It is currently used in the US, Canada, Australia and France, and taken daily, it has been shown to reduce the risk of infection by 86 percent.

Stonewall Cymru, an LGBT charity, has been campaigning for PrEP to be made available, the BBC reports.

