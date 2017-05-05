May 5, 2017 at 11:58 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Young and the Restless’ star Greg Rikaart leaving after 14 years

(Greg Rikaart. Photo by Greg Hernandez via Wikimedia Commons.)

“Young and the Restless” star Greg Rikaart will be exiting the show after a 14-year run.

Rikaart, 40, announced the news in an Instagram post that he and his character Kevin Fisher would be leaving the show.

“Fourteen years ago, I booked a two-week long gig on The Young and the Restless. In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined what it would turn into: a career-defining experience that has brought me so much happiness and fulfillment,” the out actor writes.

Kevin was introduced to the show in 2003 as an internet predator. The role was meant to be short-lived, but Kevin stayed in the fictional Genoa City. Rikaart’s portrayal of Kevin earned him a Daytime Emmy win and four nominations.

“Playing Kevin and watching him evolve over the years has mirrored my real life in so many ways. We both found love, both became dads and we both have more gray hair now than we did in 2003,” Rikaart, who has one child with his husband Robert Sudduth, writes.

Rikaart will film his last episode in June with his final episode airing in August.

Fourteen years ago, I booked a two-week long gig on The Young and the Restless. In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined what it would turn into: a career-defining experience that has brought me so much happiness and fulfillment. Playing Kevin and watching him evolve over the years has mirrored my real life in so many ways. We both found love, both became dads and we both have more gray hair now than we did in 2003. I have such love and fondness for the cast and crew of Y&R that when I watch Kevin enjoying himself in scenes, it’s hard to know where he ends and Greg begins. At the moment it is unclear what lies ahead for Kevin and I, as we will be saying goodbye to Genoa City for a while. I am sad to leave a place I hold so dear but also really excited about what the future holds. I cannot overstate how much gratitude I have to all of you who have been such loud cheerleaders for me. You’ve all enriched my life. So stick around. The journey is just beginning. :)

