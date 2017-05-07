May 7, 2017 at 12:13 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Gay American tourist attacked in Bahamas

Bahamas, gay news, Washington Blade

A gay man from Atlanta was attacked at a carnival celebration in the Bahamas on May 5, 2017.

A gay tourist from Atlanta was attacked on Friday during a Bahamian festival.

Alexus D’Marco, president of Bahamas Transgender Intersex United, the Washington Blade in an email that Adrian Brown, who is in the U.S. Navy, “was attacked and beaten with bottles and rocks” during the Bahamas Junkanoo Festival in Nassau, the Bahamian capital.

D’Marco said the altercation began when Brown confronted the two men after they threw water at him.

“They replied because you’re a sissy batty man dancing up,” D’Marco told the Blade. “They began to hit the tourist with bottles and rocks.”

D’Marco said Brown was taken to the hospital.

She told the Blade the police “were nowhere to be found” during the incident. D’Marco said local residents chased one of the men who allegedly attacked Brown and he is now in police custody.

“Thank God good Bahamians were around to run after the boys,” she told the Blade.

“These tourists are our bread and butter,” added D’Marco. “This stuff cannot be going ok at international events we host here in the Bahamas.”

The Blade has reached out to Brown for comment.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

  • Jayme “J’me” Pinder

    Why are there so many substantial errors in this post? Is there no editor?

  • Dabethel

    This is not the full story. He was attacked by a JAMACIAN!

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
LGBT elders to be honored in Baltimore
Night Out with the O’s to benefit Moveable Feast
PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workplaces
Montgomery Co. LGBT social on tap
D.C. Black Pride announces 2017 award recipients
watermark
National
ACLU now says it won’t sue over Trump executive order
Gay men, straight women hit by ‘stealthing’
Trump exec order could jeopardize Stonewall Monument
Anti-Trump coalition protests ‘religious freedom’ executive order
DOJ signals plan to undo rule banning anti-trans bias in health care
LGBT groups prepare for fight over Trump ‘religious freedom’ EO
Bahamas, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Gay American tourist attacked in Bahamas
An evening with Blankita in Havana
Dateline: Post-Fidel Cuba
Mariela Castro promotes anti-bullying efforts in Cuban schools
Blade returns to Cuba to cover LGBT life on island
Mariela Castro: Father is ‘supportive’ of pro-LGBT efforts
watermark
Opinions
Reminder to keep working to end the nightmare of racism
Sen. Mike Enzi is a dick
Ralph Northam for governor of Virginia
Police, corporate sponsors must be welcome at Pride
U.S. complicit in Chechnya horrors
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Megan Mullally bares all
CARTOON: Trumpspeak app
‘Dorian’s Closet’ pays tribute to drag diva of yesteryear
Britney Spears in talks for own Broadway musical
‘American Gods’ will feature the most explicit gay sex scene on TV
Tensions sometimes flare when gay sports leagues mix with straight
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.