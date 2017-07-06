Lady Gaga stands up for Ed Sheeran amid cyberbulling

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Lady Gaga is standing up for fellow musician Ed Sheeran after he quit Twitter due to cyber abuse from Gaga’s Little Monsters.

In an interview with The Sun, Sheeran confessed he had quit Twitter because he was being attacked online.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely,” Sheeran says. “I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.”

The reason for the virtual attacks was because Gaga’s fans thought Sheeran was shading the pop star in a recent interview.

“Lady Gaga’s fan base read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f***ing hate,” Sheeran says. “And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all. So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s***.”

Mother Monster posted a photo of herself with Sheeran on Instagram and let her fans know she has nothing but love for the British singer and the abuse should stop.

“What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do,” Lady Gaga captioned the photo. “I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”