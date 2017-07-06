July 6, 2017 at 2:50 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Report: Kathy Griffin interrogated by Secret Service for more than an hour

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Kathy Griffin has reportedly been questioned by the Secret Service in the aftermath of her controversial photo shoot which featured herself holding a fake, severed head of President Donald Trump.

New York Magazine’s Yashar Ali tweeted that Griffin, 56, had been questioned by the Secret Service for more than an hour.

Griffin had already mentioned that she was under federal investigation last month.

On Thursday, Griffin tweeted “Yes, it’s true” in what could possibly be confirming the Secret Service investigation reports.

In the aftermath of the gory photo shoot, Griffin was fired from CNN, lost endorsement deals and had multiple stand-up shows canceled. The comedian issued an apology saying “I feel horrible” for offending people. However, Griffin felt Trump was also making a personal attack against her.

  • LesbianTippingHabits


    Kathy Griffin should definitely start tipping generously for good service.

    Remember, tips are good karma. And karma never lies. Thank you.

