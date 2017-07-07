HIV self-testing kits being offered in U.K.

LONDON — A study in London is being conducted to determine if free HIV home testing kits will reduce cases of undiagnosed HIV, MedicalXPress reports.

The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Public Health England are conducting an online study with the National Institute for Health Research to help get things started. Hook-up apps, social media and LGBT media are also being used.

Subbed SELPHI, this randomized trial group will offer some of those who register a free HIV self-testing kit. Selected participants can then test a sample of their blood or saliva and provide the result via a survey without having to attend a clinic or other health care setting

Currently most HIV tests are conducted in genito-urinary medicine (GUM) clinics. It is thought that some men may be more likely to test, and to do so more often using the HIV self-testing kits, because this method is more private, quick and convenient than visiting a clinic. The tests are quite straightforward – the individual just has to take a sample of blood and process it themselves, MedicalXPress reports.

Professor Sheena McCormack (MRC Clinical Trials Unit at UCL) who is jointly leading the study with Dr. Alison Rodger (UCL Institute for Global Health) said, “The number of new HIV diagnoses in gay and bisexual men is still depressingly high in the U.K. Over half of men who have sex with men test less frequently than recommended and around a quarter have not done so at all. It is currently thought that around 13 percent of those of with HIV are unaware of their status.”