July 7, 2017 at 8:30 am EDT | by Anslie Stokes
Even Obamas must contemplate renting vs. buying
Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle recently bought a house in D.C. that they had been renting.
(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key).

The Obama family’s decision this summer to purchase the Kalorama home they have been renting since they left the White House created a lot of buzz, much like when they announced last spring their plans to stay in D.C. while their youngest daughter finished high school at Sidwell Friends. They bought the luxury property for $8.1 million and an Obama spokesperson stated, “given that the President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property.”

This, of course, means that the Obamas faced a decision that millions of Americans – especially in D.C. – contemplate each year: If you know that you are going to be living in a particular city for at least a certain period of time, should you rent or should you buy?

For mere mortals (not a former POTUS and FLOTUS), this decision typically hinges on the following questions and anyone contemplating renting vs. buying should ask the following before making a choice:

• How long do you anticipate living in the DC Metro?

• How much would it cost to rent a property in your target neighborhood with all the features you need?

• How much would it cost to buy a property that similarly meets those needs?

• What would your total monthly payment be if you purchased (factoring in taxes, insurance, HOA/condo fees, etc.)?

• What would your tax savings be after interest/tax deductions?

• How much will you need to budget for maintenance and improvements if you buy?

• How much will you need to budget for rent increases if you rent?

• What is the projected increase in home value over the time period you expect to live there?

Generally speaking, the longer you expect to live in an area, the more likely it is that owning will make more sense than renting.

For the former president and first lady, the decision was likely much more complex. It is not known how much they were paying in rent, but some estimate the property at $22,000/month. The Obamas purchased their home in a holding company, which would not be eligible for a mortgage, although a mortgage through a private wealth banker was likely an option.

Just for fun, if we assume the monthly rent was $22K, then it appears that would be a much smaller monthly payment versus owning. If the Obamas put down 20 percent, then they would still need to finance $6,480,000. Assuming they were able to borrow at 4.25%, this would cost approximately $33,000/month plus an additional $5,000/month in taxes, and likely $3,000/month in insurance. So, the question is rent at $22,000/month or own at $41,000? The house would need to appreciate $108,000 a year just to cover the higher monthly payment.

We will likely never know how much the rent was, and we will surely never know how the financing was structured on their purchase. What we do know is the Obamas are true D.C. residents now and faced the age-old question fellow Metro residents ask daily, “Do we rent or should we buy?” Just remember to weigh all the pros and cons of renting vs. buying and do your research before jumping into a huge financial commitment. Also know it isn’t always about what you can afford, but also if the home and location match your family’s lifestyle both now and in the years to come as your kids grow.

Anslie Stokes is a McEnearney Associates top-producing real estate agent based in D.C.  Reach her at 202.270.1081 or anslie@thestokesgroup.com.

