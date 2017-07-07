Study finds anxiety higher in bi U.K. residents

LONDON — Bisexual people are nearly 80 percent more likely to report feeling anxious than the average person, new research has shown according to Pink News, a U.K. gay media site.

LGB people all feel overwhelmingly less worthwhile and satisfied with their lives than straight people. The statistics, released by the Office of National Statistics in honor of Pride, show that LGB people also report feeling less happy and more anxious than their straight British counterparts. This is particularly true of bisexual people, who were also 40 percent more likely to describe themselves as unhappy.

Gay and lesbian people also responded in a troubling fashion, with findings showing that this segment of the population was 50 percent more likely to report feeling anxiety.

Gay and lesbian respondents were also shown to be 25 percent more likely to describe themselves as being unhappy than the average person, Pink News reports.

The data collected from heterosexual people shows nothing significantly different from the average person in terms of quality of life.

In contrast, lesbians, gay men and bisexual people described themselves as having a below-average quality of life in every single category. Around one-third of bisexual people reported high levels of anxiety.

About 300,000 people over the age of 16 between January 2013 and December 2015 were surveyed to find the results, Pink News reports.