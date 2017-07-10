July 10, 2017 at 1:45 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Out Olympian Tom Bosworth breaks one-mile race walk world record

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Out Olympian Tom Bosworth won the one-mile race walk at the London Anniversary Games on Sunday with a recorded time of 5:31.08, setting a new world record.

The 27-year-old athlete broke the previous 27-year record by almost six seconds.

Bosworth celebrated the big win on Twitter posting, “Holy Sh*t! WR!” along with a photo of himself right after the race’s end.

He came out as gay in 2015 on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show. Bosworth proposed to his boyfriend Harry Dineley at the Rio Olympics. He told Derbyshire that everyone, including fellow athlete Mo Farah, was accepting when he came out.

“Coming out is no surprise to my friends, family and even team-mates – even Mo Farah, who didn’t bat an eyelid when I told him I was gay,” Bosworth told Derbyshire.“I’ve been comfortable with my sexuality and in a really happy relationship for the past four and a half years.”

Watch Bosworth’s record-breaking win below.

watermark
Local
Trans woman intentionally hit by car in D.C.
Gay candidate enters race for Ward 1 Council seat
Frederick candidate for Alderman gets nod from Victory Fund
Community Cares Project announces retreat
Workshop to offer nutrition tips for LGBT seniors
Cumberland to hold its first Pride
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
Study reveals LGBT rental housing discrimination
Pentagon agrees to 6-month delay for transgender enlistments
Texas Supreme Court rules against benefits for same-sex couples
Malta, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Malta set to legalize same-sex marriage this month
Canadian baby receives medical card without gender designation
HRC to Trump: Ask Putin about Chechnya anti-gay abuses
Gay Tongan Olympic swimmer talks activism, career
More than 1 million attend WorldPride march in Madrid
El Salvador activists hold 21st annual Pride march
watermark
Opinions
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
Goodbye to Town
Paul Kuhns for mayor of Rehoboth Beach
In Florida, one of the greatest LGBT candidates ever
Dyke March aims for safe space for all — unless you’re Jewish
Jim Acosta should grow up, stop whining
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Watch: police officer’s girlfriend proposes at London Pride Parade
Acrobat who plunged 100 feet to his death left final message for boyfriend
Out Olympian Tom Bosworth breaks one-mile race walk world record
‘Gotham’ star’s missing trans daughter found safe, returned home
Mom gives her son fabulous ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ makeover
Texas dad gives emotional speech about transgender son
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup