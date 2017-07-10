Out Olympian Tom Bosworth breaks one-mile race walk world record

Out Olympian Tom Bosworth won the one-mile race walk at the London Anniversary Games on Sunday with a recorded time of 5:31.08, setting a new world record.

The 27-year-old athlete broke the previous 27-year record by almost six seconds.

Bosworth celebrated the big win on Twitter posting, “Holy Sh*t! WR!” along with a photo of himself right after the race’s end.

He came out as gay in 2015 on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show. Bosworth proposed to his boyfriend Harry Dineley at the Rio Olympics. He told Derbyshire that everyone, including fellow athlete Mo Farah, was accepting when he came out.

“Coming out is no surprise to my friends, family and even team-mates – even Mo Farah, who didn’t bat an eyelid when I told him I was gay,” Bosworth told Derbyshire.“I’ve been comfortable with my sexuality and in a really happy relationship for the past four and a half years.”

Watch Bosworth’s record-breaking win below.