July 10, 2017 at 1:22 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Gotham’ star’s missing trans daughter found safe, returned home

“Gotham” actor Donal Logue’s missing daughter has been located and returned safely home.

According to ABC News, the New York City Police Department found 16-year-old Jade in North Carolina “safe and sound.” Jade had been missing for almost two weeks and was last seen in New York City.

Logue and Jade’s mother Kasey Smith had both taken to social media to find Jade, who came out as transgender in 2016.

Logue also tweeted his thanks to the FBI and New York City Police Department for bringing Jade home.

“Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others,” Logue tweeted.

 

