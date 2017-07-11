July 11, 2017 at 2:23 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘The L Word’ sequel in development at Showtime

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“The L Word” is making a come back.

Showtime is developing a sequel series to the classic lesbian drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Series creator Ilene Chaiken, who is currently showrunner of FOX’s “Empire” and executive producer of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,”  is on board as executive producer.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Showtime is “looking for someone with ties to the lesbian community to document how their relationships, lives and experiences have evolved — as well as what has and hasn’t changed since the drama launched in 2004,” to become showrunner.

The familiar faces of Jennifer Beals (Bette), Kate Moennig (Shane) and Leisha Hailey (Alice) will return to the show. All three will also serve as executive producers.

The sequel will star a new group of women as they navigate life and love in West Hollywood.  Erin Daniels (Dana), Laurel Holloman (Tina), Mia Kirshner (Jenny), Sarah Shahi (Carmen) and Pam Grier (Kit) have not yet been confirmed but could appear in the series reboot.

“The L Word” ran for six seasons on Showtime from 2004-2009. It was a GLAAD Media Award favorite and also earned NAACP Image Awards for Beals and Grier’s roles.

 

 

watermark
Local
Trans woman intentionally hit by car in D.C.
Gay candidate enters race for Ward 1 Council seat
Frederick candidate for Alderman gets nod from Victory Fund
Community Cares Project announces retreat
Workshop to offer nutrition tips for LGBT seniors
Cumberland to hold its first Pride
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
Study reveals LGBT rental housing discrimination
Pentagon agrees to 6-month delay for transgender enlistments
Texas Supreme Court rules against benefits for same-sex couples
watermark
World
Church of England approves motion to ban conversion therapy
Malta set to legalize same-sex marriage this month
Canadian baby receives medical card without gender designation
HRC to Trump: Ask Putin about Chechnya anti-gay abuses
Gay Tongan Olympic swimmer talks activism, career
More than 1 million attend WorldPride march in Madrid
watermark
Opinions
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
Goodbye to Town
Paul Kuhns for mayor of Rehoboth Beach
In Florida, one of the greatest LGBT candidates ever
Dyke March aims for safe space for all — unless you’re Jewish
Jim Acosta should grow up, stop whining
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘The L Word’ sequel in development at Showtime
Russia’s Bolshoi Theatre cancels world premiere of gay-themed Nureyev ballet
Tyler, the Creator may have come out on new album
Nelsan Ellis’ cause of death revealed as alcohol withdrawal
Watch: police officer’s girlfriend proposes at London Pride Parade
Acrobat who plunged 100 feet to his death left final message for boyfriend
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup