‘The L Word’ sequel in development at Showtime

“The L Word” is making a come back.

Showtime is developing a sequel series to the classic lesbian drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Series creator Ilene Chaiken, who is currently showrunner of FOX’s “Empire” and executive producer of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” is on board as executive producer.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Showtime is “looking for someone with ties to the lesbian community to document how their relationships, lives and experiences have evolved — as well as what has and hasn’t changed since the drama launched in 2004,” to become showrunner.

The familiar faces of Jennifer Beals (Bette), Kate Moennig (Shane) and Leisha Hailey (Alice) will return to the show. All three will also serve as executive producers.

The sequel will star a new group of women as they navigate life and love in West Hollywood. Erin Daniels (Dana), Laurel Holloman (Tina), Mia Kirshner (Jenny), Sarah Shahi (Carmen) and Pam Grier (Kit) have not yet been confirmed but could appear in the series reboot.

“The L Word” ran for six seasons on Showtime from 2004-2009. It was a GLAAD Media Award favorite and also earned NAACP Image Awards for Beals and Grier’s roles.