Nelsan Ellis’ cause of death revealed as alcohol withdrawal

“True Blood” star Nelsan Ellis, who passed away at the age of 39 on Saturday, died from heart failure due to alcohol withdrawal, according to family members.

Ellis’ manager, Emily Gerson Saines, told The Hollywood Reporter that the out actor had struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for years. After unsuccessful attempts at rehab, Ellis tried to withdraw from alcohol on his own. He suffered a blood infection and kidney failure and was hospitalized for four days.

“Nelsan was ashamed of his addiction and thus was reluctant to talk about it during his life,” Saines said in a statement. “His family, however, believes that in death he would want his life to serve as a cautionary tale in an attempt to help others.”

The statement revealed that Ellis’ father, Tommie Lee Thompson, disclosed that Ellis’ “dear sweet heart raced out of control.”

Ellis was known for his role as Lafeyette Reynolds, a gay, short order cook and medium, on HBO’s “True Blood.” He also appeared in the films “The Butler,” “The Soloist” and “Get On Up” and on the CBS series “Elementary.”