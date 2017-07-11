July 11, 2017 at 2:03 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Russia’s Bolshoi Theatre cancels world premiere of gay-themed Nureyev ballet

(Margot Fonteyn and Rudolph Nureyev in ‘Swan Lake.’ Screenshot via YouTube.)

Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow has canceled its planned ballet based on the life of gay, Soviet-era dancer Rudolf Nureyev three days before opening night.

Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin announced that the ballet would not open on its scheduled Tuesday night and would be postponed until next year.

The Nureyev ballet had plenty of gay content including Nureyev’s gay relationships and his death from an AIDS-related illness in 1993. Rehearsal footage also showed male dancers performing in high heels. The show’s gay themes led to speculation it was canceled as a result of Russia’s “gay propaganda” law.

Urin has denied that the ballet’s gay content was the reason for the postponement. Instead, he says that after viewing the final dress rehearsal, the dancers’ choreography was not ready to launch the show.

Kirill Serebrennikov, who is an outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin and Russia’s censorship of the arts, was the production’s director.

All scheduled performances will be replaced with “Don Quixote.”

watermark
Local
Trans woman intentionally hit by car in D.C.
Gay candidate enters race for Ward 1 Council seat
Frederick candidate for Alderman gets nod from Victory Fund
Community Cares Project announces retreat
Workshop to offer nutrition tips for LGBT seniors
Cumberland to hold its first Pride
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
Study reveals LGBT rental housing discrimination
Pentagon agrees to 6-month delay for transgender enlistments
Texas Supreme Court rules against benefits for same-sex couples
watermark
World
Church of England approves motion to ban conversion therapy
Malta set to legalize same-sex marriage this month
Canadian baby receives medical card without gender designation
HRC to Trump: Ask Putin about Chechnya anti-gay abuses
Gay Tongan Olympic swimmer talks activism, career
More than 1 million attend WorldPride march in Madrid
watermark
Opinions
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
Goodbye to Town
Paul Kuhns for mayor of Rehoboth Beach
In Florida, one of the greatest LGBT candidates ever
Dyke March aims for safe space for all — unless you’re Jewish
Jim Acosta should grow up, stop whining
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘The L Word’ sequel in development at Showtime
Russia’s Bolshoi Theatre cancels world premiere of gay-themed Nureyev ballet
Tyler, the Creator may have come out on new album
Nelsan Ellis’ cause of death revealed as alcohol withdrawal
Watch: police officer’s girlfriend proposes at London Pride Parade
Acrobat who plunged 100 feet to his death left final message for boyfriend
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup