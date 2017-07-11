Tyler, the Creator may have come out on new album

Tyler, the Creator might have come out as gay or bisexual on his latest album, “Scum Fu*k Flower Boy.”

The album was meant to be released in two weeks but was leaked, to the delight of fans, on Sunday night. But some lyrics raised a few eyebrows and had some people wondering if the rapper was coming out the closet.

“Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004,”the 26-year-old raps on the track, “I Ain’t Got Time!”

On the song, “Garden Shed,” Tyler, the Creator talks about hiding in a garden shed, a metaphor some think refers to being in the closet.

“All my friends lost / They couldn’t read the signs / I didn’t wanna talk and tell ’em my location / And they ain’t wanna walk / Truth is, since a youth kid, thought it was a phase / Thought it’d be like the Frank; poof, gone / But, it’s still goin’ on,” he raps. The mention of “Frank” has led to speculation that he is referring to his friend and fellow collaborator, Frank Ocean, who identifies as bisexual.

Tyler, the Creator has alluded to being gay or bisexual in the past. In 2015, he even tweeted that he had attempted to come out of the closet but the seriousness of the tweet was never confirmed.

I TRIED TO COME OUT THE DAMN CLOSET LIKE FOUR DAYS AGO AND NO ONE CARED HAHAHHAHAHA — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 13, 2015

Rolling Stone’s 2015 piece on Tyler, the Creator also wondered if his persistent gay jokes was actually a confirmation of his sexuality.

“For the past two days I’ve wondered, is Tyler actually gay? I cannot emphasize how much gay humor plays a role in the atmosphere around him. It’s like a continuous loop of the ‘You know how I know you’re gay?’ scene in ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’,” the article reads. “Never more than a few minutes pass without him saying he’s going to suck someone’s dick or him accusing someone of wanting to suck dick. At one point on the bus, he recalls sending nude photos to a group chat with his friends and no one responded. ‘My friends are so used to me being gay,’ Tyler says, ‘they don’t even care.’ I finally ask, Why all the gay humor? ‘Because I’m gay as fuck,’ he says, without a flinch. Seriously, are you gay? Are these repressed feelings? ‘No, but I am in love with ’96 Leonardo DiCaprio,’ he says. ‘I one hundred percent would go gay for ’96 Leo. Oh, and Cole Sprouse.’”

Tyler, the Creator followed up his proclaimed love for ’96 DiCaprio by tweeting a photo of the star captioned, “so beautiful my god.”

so beautiful my god pic.twitter.com/hSR0BRNkW5 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 25, 2016

At one point, he was rumored to be dating Kendall Jenner who jokingly tweeted him “apparently we’re dating.” He responded, “Not possible, we’re both gay.”

NOT POSSIBLE, WE’RE BOTH GAY https://t.co/xoCXLyThPv — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 16, 2016

His debut album “Goblin” received attention for its frequent use of homophobic slurs, with the rapper using the word “fag**t” more than 200 times.

The internet has been abuzz with speculation with some fans saying they believed all along that the rapper was not straight.

Tyler, the Creator coming out as gay is some of the least surprising yet very surprising news I’ve heard in a while. — young old man (@_aspiringadult) July 10, 2017

Tyler been saying he was on some gay shit forever but we all thought it was trolling lmaooo. No wonder his earlier music was so homophobic — tyrin 🅱️🅱️🅱️ (@TheGorgeousGoon) July 10, 2017

People acting surprised that Tyler, The Creator might be gay and I just keep thinking about this tweet from a few years ago pic.twitter.com/Ex9uLPpTxF — Shane Ravello 🇹🇹 (@ShaneRavello) July 10, 2017

I’m not surprised Tyler The Creator is Bi/Gay I’m just wondering why it took him so damn long to come out the closet when we all knew lowkey — AWSHITKIDDIE! (@Kiddiedouchebag) July 10, 2017

tyler, the creator in 2011: uses word ‘faggot’ 213 times on debut album tyler, the creator in 2017: comes out as gay#characterdevelopment — Killa Cam (@CamonDash) July 10, 2017

Tyler, the Creator has yet to confirm or deny the speculation.