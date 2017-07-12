Dean DeVoe Ashley dies at 58

Dean DeVoe Ashley died at a nursing home in Florida on June 26, according to his sister, Joanne Ashley. He was 58 and had AIDS and lung cancer that spread, his sister said.

Ashley had been in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for the last 14 years but had previously lived for many years in the Washington area. He had worked as a maintenance man for apartments in Alexandria, Va., his sister said.

Ashley was born June 10, 1958 in Warrenton, Va., the son of David Edmund Ashley and Norma Helen DeVoe. He was cremated. No service information was available.