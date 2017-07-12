HoCo Pride to launch in 2018

At the Howard County executive’s quarterly LGBT Roundtable last month, Jumel Howard, a member of the PFLAG-Howard County Steering Committee, discussed preliminary plans for a Pride celebration to take place in the county. The proposal received enthusiastic support from County Executive Allan H. Kittleman and others at the Roundtable.

On July 10, Howard convened the first planning committee meeting at the Charles E. Miller Branch Library where about 20 attended. Subcommittees were established to cover such key areas as events and entertainment, fundraising and sponsorship, and communications, marketing and public relations. The committee agreed to the name HoCo Pride.

No specific date or location for HoCo Pride has been determined but it is targeting June 2018, mindful of not conflicting with other area Pride celebrations. The venue has not been settled on at this point but the committee is targeting the downtown Columbia area.

“We have a huge LGBTQ community here in Howard County but we’re not concentrated in any one village or neighborhood,” Byron MacFarlane, the county’s Register of Wills and a candidate for County Council who is on the committee, told the Blade.

“HoCo Pride will bring all of us together in solidarity with our allies to celebrate our diversity and our commitment to making Howard County a beacon for love and equality for all.”