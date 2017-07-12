July 12, 2017 at 1:58 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
HoCo Pride to launch in 2018
HoCo Pride, gay news, Washington Blade

Members of the HoCo Pride planning committee. (Washington Blade photo by Steve Charing)

At the Howard County executive’s quarterly LGBT Roundtable last month, Jumel Howard, a member of the PFLAG-Howard County Steering Committee, discussed preliminary plans for a Pride celebration to take place in the county. The proposal received enthusiastic support from County Executive Allan H. Kittleman and others at the Roundtable.

On July 10, Howard convened the first planning committee meeting at the Charles E. Miller Branch Library where about 20 attended. Subcommittees were established to cover such key areas as events and entertainment, fundraising and sponsorship, and communications, marketing and public relations. The committee agreed to the name HoCo Pride.

No specific date or location for HoCo Pride has been determined but it is targeting June 2018, mindful of not conflicting with other area Pride celebrations. The venue has not been settled on at this point but the committee is targeting the downtown Columbia area.

“We have a huge LGBTQ community here in Howard County but we’re not concentrated in any one village or neighborhood,” Byron MacFarlane, the county’s Register of Wills and a candidate for County Council who is on the committee, told the Blade.

“HoCo Pride will bring all of us together in solidarity with our allies to celebrate our diversity and our commitment to making Howard County a beacon for love and equality for all.”

watermark
Local
Dean DeVoe Ashley dies at 58
HoCo Pride to launch in 2018
Police accountability dialogue initiated
Trans Picnic on tap in Baltimore
Gay man reported missing in Rehoboth Beach
Metro removes ads for Milo Yiannopoulos book
watermark
National
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
Study reveals LGBT rental housing discrimination
Pentagon agrees to 6-month delay for transgender enlistments
Malta, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
Chilean police arrest 35 during ‘Freedom Bus’ protest
High-tech industry campaign highlights gay Chechnya crackdown
State Department: Chechnya extrajudicial killings are ‘troubling’
Church of England approves motion to ban conversion therapy
Malta set to legalize same-sex marriage this month
money, politics, world, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
Goodbye to Town
Paul Kuhns for mayor of Rehoboth Beach
In Florida, one of the greatest LGBT candidates ever
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Vibrant and exciting Mexico City
Kinsey Sicks returns with new show July 19-30 at D.C.-JCC
QUEERY: Greg Roberts
Nico Tortorella gets candid about polyamorous relationship with lesbian partner
‘Wonder Woman’ sequel could take place during the Cold War
Britney Spears in talks for 2018 Super Bowl halftime show
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup