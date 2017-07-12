Police accountability dialogue initiated

FreeState Justice announced “Community Healing and Police Accountability,” a facilitated dialogue bringing together the LGBTQ community and its allies, Baltimore Police officers, and local community association members to discuss ongoing concerns regarding the Baltimore Police Department and members of the LGBTQ community.

FreeState Justice is not facilitating the dialogue but is acting in a coordinating capacity and will participate. Community Mediation will facilitate these conversations and provide a space for all to be seen and heard.

“We look forward to participating in this critical dialogue as we discuss escalating animosity toward transgender and gender non-conforming sex workers in Charles Village and North Baltimore neighborhoods,” Laura DePalma, a staff attorney with FreeState Justice, told the Blade.

“As an LGBTQ rights organization committed to fairness, justice, and equality for all LGBTQ Marylanders, especially transgender women of color, we stand as allies and will advocate for police accountability and community acceptance of transgender and gender non-conforming sex workers,” DePalma said.

To take part in this conversation, all participants must complete an intake by contacting Community Mediation at 410-467-9165. They can be reached during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Participants should call as soon as possible to get involved.