QUEERY: Greg Roberts

About five years ago, Greg Roberts and husband Daniel Brewer started seriously collecting wine, focusing on small, boutique wineries that weren’t well known but made, as he puts it, “amazing wines with great stories behind them.”

The couple would bring bottles back with them to D.C. and friends kept asking where they could purchase them, so in 2013, they started Madidus, LLC, a distribution company that represents craft beers, ciders, spirits and wines from all over the world.

“It’s been nothing but upward mobility as our brands and unique style of selling and distribution really clicks with our customers,” Roberts says.

Madidus is the first gay-owned alcohol distributor certified as an LGBT business enterprise by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. Find out more at madidusimporters.com.

Roberts grew up a “military brat” and has lived in Florida, Virginia, Spain and more. He moved to Washington in 2001 for work.

He and Brewer live in Woodbridge, Va. Roberts enjoys wine, dinner, movies and time with his husband and dogs in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I came out when I moved to D.C. in 2001 when I was 24. My dad was the hardest person to tell.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

There have been so many that are noted in history but really it is every single person who has marched, petitioned and fought for gay rights, no matter how big or small.

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

I really miss two places: Badlands and Velvet at Nation. They were my safe places when I was coming out and no one paid attention to my bad dancing (or so I believed at the time).

Describe your dream wedding.

I already had my dream wedding. My husband and I got married in Sonoma, Calif., in the middle of wine country at a picturesque Victorian mansion overlooking Healdsburg. It was perfect.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Education. I believe that we should put more of our tax dollars into our education system as a country so every kid has the same access to quality education no matter where they live and we paid teachers what they really deserve.

What historical outcome would you change?

November 8, 2016

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

Being in Boston at then-Sen. Obama’s Democratic Convention speech in 2004, which propelled him to the front of everyone’s mind, and then running into him at a fundraiser in Georgetown later the next year.

On what do you insist?

Honesty, first and foremost. And no vermouth in my martinis.

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

My last Facebook post (other than the daily postings about something stupid Trump has done) was of my two dogs, Chico and Aztec, hanging out on our front porch.

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

My life is more like a Lifetime movie. Can’t tell if it’s supposed to be serious or funny.

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Be mad that they didn’t discover a pill to make me skinny first.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

I’m not spiritual, so no answer here.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Be bold and resist.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

My husband of course. And a really good bottle of wine.

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

That gay people don’t know or watch sports. I mean, I don’t, but don’t assume I don’t.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“But I’m a Cheerleader”

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Texting instead of calling.

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

Powerball

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

That I didn’t need to pretend to be someone I wasn’t because it wasn’t “normal.”

Why Washington?

This is one of the best times to be in D.C. The food, the culture, the people, the arts, the history —it’s all here.