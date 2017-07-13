Ross returns to Wolf Trap July 25

Diana Ross will perform at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center (1551 Trap Rd., Vienna, Va.) on Tuesday, July 25 at 8 p.m.

Ross was lead singer of the Supremes throughout the ‘60s and is also known for her solo hits like “Upside Down,” “I’m Coming Out” and many more. Hardcore fans are sometimes frustrated as her show doesn’t change much from year to year but casual fans usually leave her concerts happy — her 75-90-minute show covers a lot of ground and most of her trademark hits.

Tickets start at $35. For more information, visit wolftrap.org.