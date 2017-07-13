Drag queen blasts Katy Perry for not paying queens for video shoot

Drag queen Vicky Vox is slamming Katy Perry for allegedly not paying drag queens to appear in her music video.

Vox claims Perry was “begging” drag queens to work on the two-day shoot but without pay. Instead, the pop star’s team said that the queens would receive exposure for their work. Vox noted that they still deserved to be paid for their time.

You know what fuck this … there’s a pop star begging drag queens to do a music video for two days with no pay, they own costumes and all — VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017

It wasn’t until we all said NOPE… that they said maybe there might be some budget. But they’ll get back to us tomorrow? No, fuck this. — VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017

You need to know today, you stressed that. Do you think we just like to prance around for sugarplum dreams? Bitch, THIS IS FUCKING WORK. — VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017

Drag queens should not have to beg you to value them. Not only is it insulting you asked them to value themselves as worthless… — VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017

You were going to USE them for your gain. Then say maybe when they say their time is valuable … you say maybe … NO! — VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017

Yes, I have receipts. I also don’t think the person whose video this is would be doing this on purpose. But, really tho, SHE KNOWS BETTER. — VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017

I’m so fucking hot. I’m tired of asking that people see me. Some people need to pay rent. They don’t make thousands a night. — VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017

Yo, @katyperry .. just so it’s clear. I had love for you. Your team fucked up pic.twitter.com/Jv7i4N9xp5 — VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017

Vox also threw some shade at “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums who she claims did accept the exposure deal.

HOWEVER, apparently drag race girls said they’d do it for free… and local girls said respect my time. Fame chasers vs paper chasers — VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017

Perry has had a rocky relationship with drag queens this year. She reportedly removed drag queens from her “Saturday Night Live” performance because rap trio Migos wasn’t comfortable performing with them.