July 13, 2017 at 2:40 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Drag queen blasts Katy Perry for not paying queens for video shoot

(Screenshot via Twitter.)

Drag queen Vicky Vox is slamming Katy Perry for allegedly not paying drag queens to appear in her music video.

Vox claims Perry was “begging” drag queens to work on the two-day shoot but without pay. Instead, the pop star’s team said that the queens would receive exposure for their work. Vox noted that they still deserved to be paid for their time.

Vox also threw some shade at “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums who she claims did accept the exposure deal.

Perry has had a rocky relationship with drag queens this year. She reportedly removed drag queens from her “Saturday Night Live” performance because rap trio Migos wasn’t comfortable performing with them.

 

