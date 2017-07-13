July 13, 2017 at 7:15 am EDT | by Rashanna Lee
‘Kink Fest’ features demos, discussion and party
kink fest, MAL, Mid-Atlantic Leather, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Grey Owl, Mr. DC Eagle 2017, has teamed up with the DC Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) and the National Coalition for Sexual Freedom to host “Kink Fest.” The festivities begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 with educational demos and discussion sessions and continue into the night with a blacklight dance party.

There will be a donation of $10 taken at the door with all proceeds going to the Coalition. For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

