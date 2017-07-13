‘Kink Fest’ features demos, discussion and party

Grey Owl, Mr. DC Eagle 2017, has teamed up with the DC Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) and the National Coalition for Sexual Freedom to host “Kink Fest.” The festivities begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 with educational demos and discussion sessions and continue into the night with a blacklight dance party.

There will be a donation of $10 taken at the door with all proceeds going to the Coalition. For more information, visit facebook.com/events.