Caitlyn Jenner stands up for Trump on ‘The View’

Caitlyn Jenner appeared as a guest panelist on Thursday’s episode of “The View” and defended the Trump administration’s first few months in office.

When discussing Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the election, Jenner chalked it up to the “dirty business” of politics.

“Politics is a dirty business. We could go over a million things that we don’t need to go over here because everybody knows about it,” Jenner says. “Hillary Clinton was out there looking for dirt on Trump. Trump was looking for dirt on Hillary. These are smear campaigns, y’know. 70 to 80%, it seems like, of the ads that are out there are not of what they’re going to do, it’s smearing the other person. So everybody’s looking for dirt.”

When it was brought up that Trump was possibly using Russia connections to make money, Jenner insisted that wasn’t the case and that Trump deserved a chance to prove himself.

“We have to get somebody in there who can straighten things out,” Jenner continued. “He’s shaken a lot of things up since he’s been in there and I think from that standpoint, that’s good. Let’s give the guy some time. What’s it been? Six months? In three and a half years form now, we get to decide again. And f it didn’t work out, let’s get him out and get somebody else in. If not, if by that time he’s lowered taxes, he’s helped the economy, he’s created jobs, he’s done all these things that are good for the country, then we can re-elect him.”

Jenner also revealed she has been speaking about LGBT issues with members of the Trump administration but remained tight-lipped about exactly who she has spoken with.

“I can’t talk about it,” Jenner says. “I try to keep it quiet.”

However, she did reveal that she has met with the Department of Education. She also has plans to meet with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley to discuss international LGBT issues.

“We have our problems here and our issues here, but if you look on an international basis, they’d chop my head off in some countries,” Jenner says.

Watch Jenner’s appearance on “The View” below.