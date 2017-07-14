July 14, 2017 at 1:08 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Caitlyn Jenner stands up for Trump on ‘The View’

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Caitlyn Jenner appeared as a guest panelist on Thursday’s episode of “The View” and defended the Trump administration’s first few months in office.

When discussing Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the election, Jenner chalked it up to the “dirty business” of politics.

“Politics is a dirty business. We could go over a million things that we don’t need to go over here because everybody knows about it,” Jenner says. “Hillary Clinton was out there looking for dirt on Trump. Trump was looking for dirt on Hillary. These are smear campaigns, y’know. 70 to 80%, it seems like, of the ads that are out there are not of what they’re going to do, it’s smearing the other person. So everybody’s looking for dirt.”

When it was brought up that Trump was possibly using Russia connections to make money, Jenner insisted that wasn’t the case and that Trump deserved a chance to prove himself.

“We have to get somebody in there who can straighten things out,” Jenner continued. “He’s shaken a lot of things up since he’s been in there and I think from that standpoint, that’s good. Let’s give the guy some time. What’s it been? Six months? In three and a half years form now, we get to decide again. And f it didn’t work out, let’s get him out and get somebody else in. If not, if by that time he’s lowered taxes, he’s helped the economy, he’s created jobs, he’s done all these things that are good for the country, then we can re-elect him.”

Jenner also revealed she has been speaking about LGBT issues with members of the Trump administration but remained tight-lipped about exactly who she has spoken with.

“I can’t talk about it,” Jenner says. “I try to keep it quiet.”

However, she did reveal that she has met with the Department of Education. She also has plans to meet with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley to discuss international LGBT issues.

“We have our problems here and our issues here, but if you look on an international basis, they’d chop my head off in some countries,” Jenner says.

Watch Jenner’s appearance on “The View” below.

watermark
Local
No Justice No Pride holds march for trans rights
Suspect hit trans woman with stolen car: affidavit
Comings & Goings: Andrew Magie and Curtis Tate
Northam, Hurst headline gun control PAC reception
Arrest in case of trans woman intentionally hit by car
Dean DeVoe Ashley dies at 58
watermark
National
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
watermark
World
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
Chilean police arrest 35 during ‘Freedom Bus’ protest
High-tech industry campaign highlights gay Chechnya crackdown
State Department: Chechnya extrajudicial killings are ‘troubling’
Church of England approves motion to ban conversion therapy
watermark
Opinions
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz comes out
Vogue faces backlash for ‘gender fluid’ story on Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Thomas Dekker comes out as gay after producer Bryan Fuller outs him
Caitlyn Jenner stands up for Trump on ‘The View’
Lotus and Water Lily Festival is July15-22 in D.C.
Charlize Theron admits she ‘just loved’ playing a bisexual character
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup