Comings & Goings: Andrew Magie and Curtis Tate

Congratulations to Curtis Tate who on July 24 will join the North Jersey Media Group to report on New Jersey Transit and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for The Record newspaper. North Jersey Media Group, part of the USA Today Network, is the leading provider of news and marketing services in northern New Jersey. The Record is an award-winning daily newspaper reaching nearly half a million readers a day with local, investigative and enterprise reporting. Forty-nine community newspapers circulate to 778,000 households across Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Morris, Hudson and Sussex counties.

Upon announcing his new position Tate said, “That’s right, a job that involves writing about bridges, tunnels and trains. Of course, this means packing up and leaving Washington after nine years and doing a U-turn back to the state where I lived before Obama, Trump and Christie.”

During his time in D.C., Tate worked for the McClatchy Washington Bureau as a policy reporter covering transportation and transportation safety, including the highway trust fund, crude by rail, positive train control, airport terminal and tower upgrades, and the expansion of major ports. He also did a stint as a regional reporter covering Kentucky, Kansas and southern Illinois issues and as a night and weekend editor responsible for managing the bureau budget, updating the website and coordinating coverage of major breaking news. Prior to coming to D.C., Tate worked for the Wall Street Journal as a copy editor and creator of headlines and display type for front page; writer and editor of front-page news summaries and collaborated with editors and reporters on stories in all sections. Prior to that he was with the Indianapolis Star.

Tate served two terms as president of the D.C. chapter of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalism Association. In 2015, he won a Freddie Award from the National Press Foundation and in 2014 was a finalist for a California Journalism Award. He has a bachelor’s in journalism with minors in political science and geography from the University of Kentucky.

Congratulations also to Andrew Magie, who landed a summer internship with The LGBT Health Policy & Practice Program at the George Washington University. This nationally respected certificate program was founded by Stephen L. Forssell, Ph.D. Dr. Forssell has said “The LGBT Health, Policy & Practice Graduate Certificate Program was developed with the assistance and consultation of health care and policy professionals in the government and private industry. The first of its kind in applied LGBT health, our program trains current and future healthcare leaders on strategies for addressing LGBT health issues, reducing health disparities for LGBT people, and for moving the field forward toward a more inclusive, equitable state.”

Magie is a rising sophomore at the George Washington University majoring in political science and physics and aspires to work in the Nuclear Energy Institute lobbying for the safe and environmentally friendly generation of nuclear power. He grew up in Templeton, a small town in the central coast of California. He is a well-known oboist in San Luis Obispo County and continues to play in GW’s bands, orchestras, and chamber ensembles as a principle oboist and was elected vice president of the University Orchestra for the 2017-2018 school year. He is also an Eagle Scout.