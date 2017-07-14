Gay Chinese men report traveling for PrEP

BANGKOK, Thailand — Gay men in China are increasingly traveling to Thailand to stock up on PrEP as an HIV-prevention tool since it’s only prescribed in China for HIV/AIDS treatment, the Nation reports.

Xiao Dong, who runs Tongzhi, an NGO (non-governmental organization) based in Beijing that is committed to combating AIDS, said he began traveling to Thailand early last year, for vacations and to stock up on anti-HIV medicine.

As an openly gay man, he said health and safety are his top priorities: “I use both condoms and PrEP to guard against HIV,” he told the Nation.

Advocates say prevention is worthwhile, given that the prevalence of HIV among Chinese gay men averages more than 5 percent in most cities and can exceed 10 percent in major metropolises, according to the National Center for AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Disease Control.

Given increasing awareness, more gay men in China have followed suit. Xiao said he knows nearly 100 men from Beijing who have also traveled to Thailand to purchase PrEP, the Nation reports.

“It’s a positive sign that our community has become more responsible for our own health, and each other’s. They are willing to pay out of pocket,” the Nation quoted him as having said.

Thailand is easy to visit, as Chinese citizens do not require a visa, and the country is recognized for its friendliness toward the LGBT community, the Nation article notes.