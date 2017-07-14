July 14, 2017 at 9:49 am EDT | by Staff reports
Gay Chinese men report traveling for PrEP

Wales approves PrEP, Truvada, domestic violence, AIDS drugs, PrEP, gay news, Washington BladeBANGKOK, Thailand — Gay men in China are increasingly traveling to Thailand to stock up on PrEP as an HIV-prevention tool since it’s only prescribed in China for HIV/AIDS treatment, the Nation reports.

Xiao Dong, who runs Tongzhi, an NGO (non-governmental organization) based in Beijing that is committed to combating AIDS, said he began traveling to Thailand early last year, for vacations and to stock up on anti-HIV medicine.

As an openly gay man, he said health and safety are his top priorities: “I use both condoms and PrEP to guard against HIV,” he told the Nation.

Advocates say prevention is worthwhile, given that the prevalence of HIV among Chinese gay men averages more than 5 percent in most cities and can exceed 10 percent in major metropolises, according to the National Center for AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Disease Control.

Given increasing awareness, more gay men in China have followed suit. Xiao said he knows nearly 100 men from Beijing who have also traveled to Thailand to purchase PrEP, the Nation reports.

“It’s a positive sign that our community has become more responsible for our own health, and each other’s. They are willing to pay out of pocket,” the Nation quoted him as having said.

Thailand is easy to visit, as Chinese citizens do not require a visa, and the country is recognized for its friendliness toward the LGBT community, the Nation article notes.

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings: Andrew Magie and Curtis Tate
Northam, Hurst headline gun control PAC reception
Arrest in case of trans woman intentionally hit by car
Dean DeVoe Ashley dies at 58
HoCo Pride to launch in 2018
Police accountability dialogue initiated
watermark
National
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
Study reveals LGBT rental housing discrimination
watermark
World
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
Chilean police arrest 35 during ‘Freedom Bus’ protest
High-tech industry campaign highlights gay Chechnya crackdown
State Department: Chechnya extrajudicial killings are ‘troubling’
Church of England approves motion to ban conversion therapy
Cumberland Pride, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
Goodbye to Town
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Charlize Theron admits she ‘just loved’ playing a bisexual character
Drag queen blasts Katy Perry for not paying queens for video shoot
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Feud’ earn Emmy nominations
Ani DiFranco undefeated
Five must-see Capital Fringe Festival shows
Trinity’s tricks of the trade
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup