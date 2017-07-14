Impact of anti-LGBT stigma, violence considered at U.N.

NEW YORK — A new report issued in advance of a major United Nations political forum calls on countries to recognize and address the impact of stigma, discrimination, violence and criminalization on LGBT people.

LGBT issues are one of the main thrusts of this year’s conference, the forum’s third, which is happening now and continues through Wednesday, July 19. The report was issued last week by the Global Forum on MSM and HIV and OutRight Action International in collaboration with the Global Platform.

Among the highlights:

• The disproportionate affect HIV is having on gay and bisexual men and transwomen.

• A higher burden of poor mental health among LGBT people compared to the general population.

• A lack of targeted and responsive sexual health information for LGBT people, which limits their ability to protect themselves and their partners from sexually transmitted infections, particularly as young adults.

• The impact of intersecting forms of discrimination faced by LGBT people based on gender, age, race, ethnicity, ability, class, migration status and other factors that drive exclusion.

• The role that criminalization, anti-LGBT violence, fear of discrimination, cost and lack of social support play in impeding access to health services.