July 14, 2017 at 10:02 am EDT | by Staff reports
Impact of anti-LGBT stigma, violence considered at U.N.
global forum, Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo by sanjitbakshi; courtesy Flickr)

NEW YORK — A new report issued in advance of a major United Nations political forum calls on countries to recognize and address the impact of stigma, discrimination, violence and criminalization on LGBT people.

LGBT issues are one of the main thrusts of this year’s conference, the forum’s third, which is happening now and continues through Wednesday, July 19. The report was issued last week by the Global Forum on MSM and HIV and OutRight Action International in collaboration with the Global Platform.

Among the highlights:

• The disproportionate affect HIV is having on gay and bisexual men and transwomen.

• A higher burden of poor mental health among LGBT people compared to the general population.

• A lack of targeted and responsive sexual health information for LGBT people, which limits their ability to protect themselves and their partners from sexually transmitted infections, particularly as young adults.

• The impact of intersecting forms of discrimination faced by LGBT people based on gender, age, race, ethnicity, ability, class, migration status and other factors that drive exclusion.

• The role that criminalization, anti-LGBT violence, fear of discrimination, cost and lack of social support play in impeding access to health services.

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings: Andrew Magie and Curtis Tate
Northam, Hurst headline gun control PAC reception
Arrest in case of trans woman intentionally hit by car
Dean DeVoe Ashley dies at 58
HoCo Pride to launch in 2018
Police accountability dialogue initiated
watermark
National
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
Study reveals LGBT rental housing discrimination
watermark
World
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
Chilean police arrest 35 during ‘Freedom Bus’ protest
High-tech industry campaign highlights gay Chechnya crackdown
State Department: Chechnya extrajudicial killings are ‘troubling’
Church of England approves motion to ban conversion therapy
Cumberland Pride, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
Goodbye to Town
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Charlize Theron admits she ‘just loved’ playing a bisexual character
Drag queen blasts Katy Perry for not paying queens for video shoot
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Feud’ earn Emmy nominations
Ani DiFranco undefeated
Five must-see Capital Fringe Festival shows
Trinity’s tricks of the trade
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup