July 14, 2017 at 11:17 am EDT | by Chris Johnson
Sessions: DOJ guidance on ‘religious freedom’ on the way
Jeff Sessions, United States Senate, Alabama, gay news, Washington Blade

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) said DOJ religious freedom guidance is on the way.
(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Guidance from the U.S. Justice Department assuring protections for “religious freedom” — which is considered code among conservatives to mean anti-LGBT discrimination — is coming shortly, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said this week.

Sessions said the guidance is coming soon during closed-door remarks before a “religious freedom” summit in Orange County, Calif., hosted by Alliance Defending Freedom, an anti-LGBT legal group. Although the Justice Department refused to make the speech public, the Federalist, a conservative website, published a copy Thursday.

The attorney general said the guidance would come “soon” in the aftermath of President Trump signing in May an executive order in favor of “religious freedom” that, among other things, directed Sessions to issue the guidance.

In his remarks, Sessions didn’t get into significant detail about the guidance, but said it would “help agencies follow the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.” That law, which prohibits the government from substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion, was passed in 1993 on a bipartisan basis, but has been cited as legal basis for allowing anti-LGBT discrimination.

“Congress enacted RFRA so that, if the federal government imposes a burden on somebody’s religious practice, it had better have a compelling reason,” Sessions said. “That is a demanding standard, and it’s the law of the land. We will follow it just as faithfully as we follow every other federal law. If we’re going to ensure that religious liberty is adequately protected and our country remains free, then we must ensure that RFRA is followed.”

If Sessions issues guidance that enables anti-LGBT discrimination under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, it would fulfill a prediction made by LGBT rights supporters after Trump signed his “religious freedom” order.

Although Trump’s executive order defied expectations that it would specifically undermine LGBT rights, many observers, such as those at the Human Rights Campaign, pointed to the provision empowering Sessions to issue “religious freedom” guidance and predicted it would be trouble.

This provision, HRC predicted at the time, could lead to guidance undermining President Obama’s 2011 guidance assuring hospital visitation rights for same-sex partners or the Department of Housing & Urban Development rule assuring LGBT non-discrimination in government-sponsored housing. Additionally, such guidance could allow federal workers at the Social Security Administration or other federal agencies to refuse to process the paperwork for same-sex couples, according to HRC.

The nature of the guidance the Justice Department might issue on religious freedom remains to be seen. A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed the accuracy of the remarks on the Federalist’s website, but declined to provide further information about the guidance.

Sessions’ remarks at the Alliance Defending Freedom event were holistic in their approach to religious freedom, honoring not only the Founders for enshrining religious freedom in the U.S. Constitution, but civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr., who based their movement on religion.

“And of course it was faith that inspired Martin Luther King Jr. to march and strive to make this country stronger yet,” Sessions said. “His was a religious movement. The faith that truth would overcome. He said that we ‘must not seek to solve the problem’ of segregation merely for political reasons, but ‘in the final analysis, we must get rid of segregation because it is sinful.’ It undermined the promise, as he described it, that ‘each individual has certain basic rights that are neither derived from nor conferred by the state…they are gifts from the hands of the Almighty God.'”

Nonetheless, speaking at an event for an organization that has cast LGBT rights as an infringement upon “religious freedom,” Sessions underscored the exercise of faith “will be treated neither as an afterthought nor as a problem to be managed.”

“The federal government will actively find ways to accommodate people of all faiths,” Sessions said. “The protections enshrined in the Constitution and our laws protect all Americans, including when we work together, speak in the public square, and when we interact with our government. We don’t waive our constitutional rights when we participate fully in public life and civic society.”

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said on Twitter any guidance the Justice Department issues on “religious freedom” shouldn’t compromise LGBT rights.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

  • LesbianTippingHabits


    The real question re religious freedom guidance is, of course, what it says about tipping generously for good service.

    Remember, tips are good karma. And karma never lies.

    And only the wait staff knows for sure. Thank you.

watermark
Local
No Justice No Pride holds march for trans rights
Suspect hit trans woman with stolen car: affidavit
Comings & Goings: Andrew Magie and Curtis Tate
Northam, Hurst headline gun control PAC reception
Arrest in case of trans woman intentionally hit by car
Dean DeVoe Ashley dies at 58
watermark
National
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
watermark
World
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
Chilean police arrest 35 during ‘Freedom Bus’ protest
High-tech industry campaign highlights gay Chechnya crackdown
State Department: Chechnya extrajudicial killings are ‘troubling’
Church of England approves motion to ban conversion therapy
watermark
Opinions
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz comes out
Vogue faces backlash for ‘gender fluid’ story on Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Thomas Dekker comes out as gay after producer Bryan Fuller outs him
Caitlyn Jenner stands up for Trump on ‘The View’
Lotus and Water Lily Festival is July15-22 in D.C.
Charlize Theron admits she ‘just loved’ playing a bisexual character
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup