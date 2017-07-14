Suspect hit trans woman with stolen car: affidavit

A D.C. police arrest affidavit that became public on Thursday says District resident Startwaune Anderson, 18, allegedly struck a transgender woman with a stolen car he was driving on July 5 while high on the drugs PCP and Xanax.

Police on Wednesday arrested Anderson on a charge of aggravated assault while armed for allegedly intentionally hitting Boo Boo Washington, 26, with the stolen vehicle along the 400 block of K Street, N.E. shortly after 3 a.m.

Multiple witnesses at the scene told police the driver of the car that hit Washington drove away from the scene without stopping.

Police said Washington remained hospitalized this week in critical but stable condition after suffering from multiple serious injuries sustained from being struck by the car Anderson allegedly drove.

A D.C. Superior Court Judge on Thursday afternoon ordered Anderson held without bond at least until he appeared in court again on Friday for a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Another judge on Friday postponed the hearing to July 25 and ordered that Anderson remain in custody until that time.

The nine-page arrest affidavit was prepared by Det. Philip McHugh of the police Homicide Branch, which is investigating the case because Washington’s injuries are considered life threatening, police said.

According to the affidavit, detectives located and reviewed video footage taken from surveillance cameras in at least two locations near where Washington was struck by the car. The video shows the car that police say Anderson was driving, a black 2014 Ford Focus hatchback that had been reported stolen, and Washington and several friends walking along K Street, N.E.

The affidavit says the video footage doesn’t capture Washington being struck by the car but shows that the car accelerated significantly as it approached Washington walking along the south side of K Street near the curb. It says the video camera closest to where Washington was struck also had an audio recording capability.

“As the suspect vehicle enters the video frame and approaches the victim’s last location before walking off camera, detectives can hear that the engine on the suspect’s vehicle quickly revs to a high level of revolutions per minute (RPM), indicating that the driver is rapidly accelerating,” the affidavit says.

“As the vehicle nears the victim’s last location, the driver appears to intentionally move from the left lane to the curb lane while continuing to accelerate in the direction of the victim,” it says. “Within seconds of going off camera, the camera audio captures the loud crash of the victim being struck.”

The affidavit says witnesses saw Anderson entering and leaving the car linked to the hit-and-run incident later in the day on July 5. At least three witnesses reported seeing Anderson crash the car into a Gallaudet University fence in the 1200 block of West Virginia Avenue, N.E.

The affidavit says that on July 7 detectives went to Anderson’s residence and asked him if he would be willing to talk to them about the incident in a “non-custodial” interview and he agreed to the request. During the interview, according to the affidavit, Anderson admitted stealing the car, saying he found an electronic ignition key on the street where he lived and pointed it at nearby parked cars until finding the car that the key was able to start.

It says Anderson denied hitting Washington with the car but says he became agitated and demanded that the interview be ended when detectives continued to ask him about his whereabouts on the night of the hit and run incident. Before ending the interview Anderson admitted to smoking PCP while driving the stolen car and also acknowledged he had hit one or more objects with the car but couldn’t remember exactly what he hit or when.

When detectives left the room where they had interviewed Anderson at the police homicide office “he began to talk to himself out loud,” the affidavit says. “He commented that detectives were ‘trying to say I was hitting on that ugly ass bitch,’” the affidavit says.

The affidavit was referring to reports by friends who were walking with Washington shortly before she was hit by the car who said a young man that some think may have been Anderson approached the women, including Washington, and asked them if they would perform oral sex on him. The woman, including Washington, refused the request, and the man then became angry and threatened to shoot them, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says detectives had insufficient evidence to show that the man who approached the women for sex was Anderson.