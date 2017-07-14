July 14, 2017 at 2:01 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Thomas Dekker comes out as gay after producer Bryan Fuller outs him

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Heroes” actor Thomas Dekker has come out as gay and married after producer Bryan Fuller outed the star.

While speaking at an Outfest event, “Heroes” producer Bryan Fuller mentioned “het-washing” on the series, when an actor’s management team did not want his character to be gay on the show.

“The character became straight, and the actor came out as gay,” Fuller said.

In a Twitter response, Dekker came out as gay and revealed he got married to his husband in April.

“My sexual orientation once again came into question this week when a prominent gay man used an awards acceptance speech to ‘out’ me,” Dekker, 29, writes. “While he did not mention me by name, the explicit details of his reference made it easy for the public and media to connect the dots.”

Dekker also says that he never publicly came out and felt it wasn’t Fuller’s place to reveal his sexuality to the world.

“I have never lied to the press about the fluidity of my sexuality but this man claiming that I came out is not true,” Dekker continued. “Because I have not ‘officially’ until this moment. I simply refuse to be robbed of the glorious joy that belongs to me. To say the words myself. ‘I’m gay’. Those words are a badge of honor that no one can steal. Sexuality and who you love is a deeply personal and complicated thing. For some of us, it takes time to cultivate, discover and conclude. It is not something anyone should ever be ashamed of and certainly not something anyone should be rushed into.”

As for why he waited so long to come out, Dekker says it’s because he simply wasn’t ready.

“I agree with many who believe it is an important responsibility for LGBTQ persons with a platform to come out. It has the power to change minds, challenge beliefs and make others feel understood and supported. It can strengthen the progression of our community and help disarm those who discriminate against us,” Dekker writes. “It is a brave, powerful and important thing to do but it is also a deeply personal decision. One that should only be made when you are ready.”

Dekker has also appeared on “The Secret Circle” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”

watermark
Local
Missing gay man found dead on beach near Rehoboth
No Justice No Pride holds march for trans rights
Suspect hit trans woman with stolen car: affidavit
Comings & Goings: Andrew Magie and Curtis Tate
Northam, Hurst headline gun control PAC reception
Arrest in case of trans woman intentionally hit by car
watermark
National
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
watermark
World
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
Chilean police arrest 35 during ‘Freedom Bus’ protest
High-tech industry campaign highlights gay Chechnya crackdown
State Department: Chechnya extrajudicial killings are ‘troubling’
watermark
Opinions
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz comes out
Vogue faces backlash for ‘gender fluid’ story on Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Thomas Dekker comes out as gay after producer Bryan Fuller outs him
Caitlyn Jenner stands up for Trump on ‘The View’
Lotus and Water Lily Festival is July15-22 in D.C.
Charlize Theron admits she ‘just loved’ playing a bisexual character
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup