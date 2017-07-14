July 14, 2017 at 6:24 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Missing gay man found dead on beach near Rehoboth
Todd McKee, gay news, Washington Blade

Todd McKee’s body was recovered Friday. (Photo courtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department)

A gay man who had been reported missing since July 8 from his home near the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach was found dead early Friday morning on the beach in an area just north of Rehoboth, according to a statement released by Rehoboth Beach police.

The statement, which was posted on the police website, says at around 5:45 a.m. Friday members of the Rehoboth Beach Police, the Delaware State Police, and the Rehoboth Beach Fire Department responded to a report of a body in the surf.

“Along with police and fire personnel, Sussex County Paramedics arrived on the scene and found the body of Todd J. McKee deceased on the beach,” the statement says.

“A forensic investigator from the Division of Forensic Science responded to the scene and the body was removed,” the statement says. “A death investigation is being conducted by the Delaware State Police and the Division of Forensic Science,” it says, adding, “At this time no foul play is suspected.”

The discovery of McKee’s body came six days after Rehoboth police issued a “Gold Alert” missing person announcement for McKee, saying he had last been seen about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 8, leaving his home in the 300 block of South Boardwalk in Rehoboth.

Rehoboth Police Lt. Jaime Riddle told the Washington Blade that under a Delaware policy for responding to a report of a missing person, a Gold Alert pertains to missing persons who may fall into three categories – a senior citizen, a person with a disability, and a person who may be suicidal.

Rehoboth Police said Todd McKee’s family requested that this separate statement be released:

“We are devastated by the news that our beloved partner, son, and brother Todd’s body was found on a beach this morning. As we mourn the loss of this beautiful and kind man, we want to thank the Rehoboth Beach police, city and state officials and the community he so loved and adopted as his home, for helping to bring Todd back to us. We would also like to thank everyone who has reached out to support us during this difficult week. We ask for your continued prayers to give us strength as we grieve.”

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
Missing gay man found dead on beach near Rehoboth
No Justice No Pride holds march for trans rights
Suspect hit trans woman with stolen car: affidavit
Comings & Goings: Andrew Magie and Curtis Tate
Northam, Hurst headline gun control PAC reception
Arrest in case of trans woman intentionally hit by car
watermark
National
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
watermark
World
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
Chilean police arrest 35 during ‘Freedom Bus’ protest
High-tech industry campaign highlights gay Chechnya crackdown
State Department: Chechnya extrajudicial killings are ‘troubling’
watermark
Opinions
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz comes out
Vogue faces backlash for ‘gender fluid’ story on Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Thomas Dekker comes out as gay after producer Bryan Fuller outs him
Caitlyn Jenner stands up for Trump on ‘The View’
Lotus and Water Lily Festival is July15-22 in D.C.
Charlize Theron admits she ‘just loved’ playing a bisexual character
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup