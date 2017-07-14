Missing gay man found dead on beach near Rehoboth

A gay man who had been reported missing since July 8 from his home near the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach was found dead early Friday morning on the beach in an area just north of Rehoboth, according to a statement released by Rehoboth Beach police.

The statement, which was posted on the police website, says at around 5:45 a.m. Friday members of the Rehoboth Beach Police, the Delaware State Police, and the Rehoboth Beach Fire Department responded to a report of a body in the surf.

“Along with police and fire personnel, Sussex County Paramedics arrived on the scene and found the body of Todd J. McKee deceased on the beach,” the statement says.

“A forensic investigator from the Division of Forensic Science responded to the scene and the body was removed,” the statement says. “A death investigation is being conducted by the Delaware State Police and the Division of Forensic Science,” it says, adding, “At this time no foul play is suspected.”

The discovery of McKee’s body came six days after Rehoboth police issued a “Gold Alert” missing person announcement for McKee, saying he had last been seen about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 8, leaving his home in the 300 block of South Boardwalk in Rehoboth.

Rehoboth Police Lt. Jaime Riddle told the Washington Blade that under a Delaware policy for responding to a report of a missing person, a Gold Alert pertains to missing persons who may fall into three categories – a senior citizen, a person with a disability, and a person who may be suicidal.

Rehoboth Police said Todd McKee’s family requested that this separate statement be released:

“We are devastated by the news that our beloved partner, son, and brother Todd’s body was found on a beach this morning. As we mourn the loss of this beautiful and kind man, we want to thank the Rehoboth Beach police, city and state officials and the community he so loved and adopted as his home, for helping to bring Todd back to us. We would also like to thank everyone who has reached out to support us during this difficult week. We ask for your continued prayers to give us strength as we grieve.”