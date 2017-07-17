Caitlyn Jenner is considering running for Senate

Caitlyn Jenner may run for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing California.

In an interview with John Catsimatidis’ radio show on AM 970 in New York, Jenner shared that she is weighing her options to kick start her political career.

“I have considered it, I like the political side of it. The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I [have to] find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside, kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside. And we are in the process of determining that,” Jenner says.

Jenner, who has been vocal about her conservative views in the past, says she hopes to change “the perception of the Republican Party.”

“The perception of the Republican Party is that they are all about rich white guys trying to make money. I would hope in the next generation that we can change the perception of the Republican P arty and make it the party of equality,” Jenner says.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has mentioned she is considering a future in politics. In April, the former Olympian told Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight” she was “seriously considering running for office.”