July 17, 2017 at 12:39 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Caitlyn Jenner is considering running for Senate

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Caitlyn Jenner may run for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing California.

In an interview with John Catsimatidis’ radio show on AM 970 in New York, Jenner shared that she is weighing her options to kick start her political career.

“I have considered it, I like the political side of it. The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I [have to] find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside, kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside. And we are in the process of determining that,” Jenner says.

Jenner, who has been vocal about her conservative views in the past, says she hopes to change “the perception of the Republican Party.”

“The perception of the Republican Party is that they are all about rich white guys trying to make money. I would hope in the next generation that we can change the perception of the Republican P arty and make it the party of equality,” Jenner says.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has mentioned she is considering a future in politics. In April, the former Olympian told Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight” she was “seriously considering running for office.”

 

  • Liora51

    What state? I mean – California? Alabama? Kinda see some entry barriers here.

  • Culture Club Warrior

    “…change the perception of the Republican Party and make it the party of equality.”

    If politics doesn’t work out for her, there’s always stand up comedy.

watermark
Local
Madaleno formally announces run for Md. governor
Mistrial in stabbing death of lesbian caterer
Missing gay man found dead on beach near Rehoboth
No Justice No Pride holds march for trans rights
Suspect hit trans woman with stolen car: affidavit
Comings & Goings: Andrew Magie and Curtis Tate
watermark
National
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
watermark
World
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
Chilean police arrest 35 during ‘Freedom Bus’ protest
watermark
Opinions
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Actor Brian Michael comes out as transgender
Blac Chyna’s mom calls Caitlyn Jenner a ‘man’ in transphobic rant
Floyd Mayweather calls Conor McGregor anti-gay slur during press event
Caitlyn Jenner is considering running for Senate
Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz comes out
Vogue faces backlash for ‘gender fluid’ story on Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup