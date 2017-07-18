Caitlyn Jenner meets with Nikki Haley to discuss global LGBT issues

Caitlyn Jenner on July 13 met with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley to discuss global LGBT issues.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the U.N. told the Washington Blade the meeting took place in Haley’s office in New York.

The spokesperson noted Jenner and Haley “discussed LGBTI rights, especially their concerns about violence and discrimination against LGBTI persons.” The spokesperson told the Blade it was the first time they had met.

It remains unclear what Jenner and Haley specifically discussed, but Log Cabin Republicans on Monday tweeted a picture of them together.

“I have a meeting with her about LGBT issues worldwide,” said Jenner on July 13 during an appearance on “The View.”

“We have our problems here and our issues here,” she added. “But if you look on an international basis . . . they’d chop my head off in some countries.”

Haley in January said during her confirmation hearing that American values “do not allow for discrimination of any kind to anyone,” without specifically mentioning LGBT people.

The former governor of South Carolina in April issued a statement in which she said the U.S. remains “disturbed” by the arrests of more than 100 gay men in Chechnya. Neither President Trump nor Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have publicly condemned the ongoing crackdown in the semi-autonomous Russian republic that is located in the North Caucuses.

Jenner met with former U.N. ambassador in 2015

Jenner, a Republican, told “The View” co-hosts that she spoke with Trump about LGBT-specific issues during the campaign and has met with officials at the Department of Education and other federal government agencies.

“The Republicans need help and I’m there to help,” said Jenner on July 13.

Jenner in November 2015 met with then-U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power as part of an effort to promote transgender rights around the world. Jenner and Power later appeared in a video for International Human Rights Day.

Jenner recently said she is considering a run to represent California in the U.S. Senate. Jenner continues to face criticism from trans and LGB activists over a variety of issues that include the fact she is a Republican and voted for Trump.

The Washington Blade has reached out to Haley’s office for comment on her meeting with Jenner.