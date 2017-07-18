July 18, 2017 at 2:25 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Gay Teen Vogue editor defends mag’s anal sex guide

(Photo via Teen Vogue.)

Teen Vogue’s “Anal Sex: What You Need to Know” guide is facing plenty of backlash but one editor is standing up for the magazine’s decision to include the informative piece.

The guide, written by sex expert Gigi Engel, covers all the bases of anal sex for those with prostates and without. The overall goal is for everyone to be educated on their sexual health.

“When it comes to your body, it’s important that you have the facts. Being in the dark is not doing your sexual health or self-understanding any favors,” Engel writes.

“It’s important that we talk about all kinds of sex because not everyone is having, or wants to have, ‘penis in the vagina’ sex. If you do have ‘penis in the vagina’ sex and are curious about something else, or are finding that that type of sex is not for you and you’d just like to explore other options, it’s helpful to know the facts,” Engel continues.

The article also acknowledges that anal sex may not be for everyone.

“If you’re not comfortable reading about anal sex, that’s perfectly OK, too. We have plenty of other articles around a variety of issues and wellness,” the article reads.

The guide has angered some who feel it is encouraging anal sex. One mother, known as The Activist Mommy, even posted a video on Facebook of herself burning the magazine. She condemns the magazine for including articles on how to masturbate, gender fluidity and anal sex for its target 11-17 year old audience.

Teen Vogue Digital Editorial Director Phillip Picardi took to Twitter to blast those criticizing the magazine’s sexual health article and to explain from a personal view why articles like this are important for teens to read.

Rebecca Isaacs, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
170 LGBT rights advocates to meet in Alexandria
Black civil rights workers labeled ‘homos’ in 1964 report
Madaleno formally announces run for Md. governor
Mistrial in stabbing death of lesbian caterer
Missing gay man found dead on beach near Rehoboth
No Justice No Pride holds march for trans rights
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
watermark
World
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
watermark
Opinions
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Andrew Garfield: ‘gay without the physical act’ remark was out of context
Gay Teen Vogue editor defends mag’s anal sex guide
Queen confirms Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek is happening
Jussie Smollett, Tituss Burgess keep #EyesOnChechnya in MTV advocacy video
Actor Brian Michael comes out as transgender
Blac Chyna’s mom calls Caitlyn Jenner a ‘man’ in transphobic rant
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup