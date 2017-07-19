Activists to discuss AIDS, LGBTQ movements

Activists and writers Mark S. King and Anne-christine d’Adesky will explore the history and the current state of the AIDS and LGBTQ movements in the U.S. and globally, including the role and voices of lesbians in the history of AIDS.

Their conversation will offer reflection on the resurgence of far-right fascism and challenges for U.S. LGBTQ activists and progressives in this era of Trump, and the role and impact of media and literature as creative resistance.

The event, which is being co-sponsored by Red Emma’s and the University of Wisconsin Press, will take place on July 25 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffeehouse, 20 W. North Ave. in Baltimore.