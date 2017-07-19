Bianca Del Rio and Ann Coulter bash each other in social media feud

Ann Coulter’s Twitter rant against Delta Airlines became a social media feud with Bianca Del Rio after Del Rio called the political commentator a “rotten c*nt.”

Coulter took to Twitter to blast Delta for giving away her pre-booked, extra-room seat to another passenger on her flight from New York to West Palm Beach, Fla.

Does your union hate you, @Delta? Not really worth spending all that money on planes when @Delta gate staff give your seat away. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

“Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?’ Flight attendant: “I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Coulter also fired at the woman who was given Coulter’s original seat by insinuating that she thought the woman was an immigrant. Delta responded by calling Coulter’s comments “unacceptable and unnecessary.”

So why is our middle & working class suffering? NOT ROBOTS! Globalism & mass immigration. Immigrants take American jobs (& seats on @Delta). https://t.co/bsCYrW7boS — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

Del Rio made it clear she was taking Delta’s side in the situation with an Instagram post calling Coulter a “rotted c*nt.”

LOVE YOU @delta AIRLINES….. @anncoulterofficial IS A ROTTED C🖕🏽NT! ❤️✈️ #miserablebitch #toobadyouarenotadiamondmember 💅🏽 A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Coulter commented on the post saying, “Of course @thebiancadelrio is being very “’classy’ as always. Hate me as much as you can.”

Del Rio fired back commenting, “Yes, I am ‘classy.’ FIRST classy.”

THIS BITCH……..@anncoulterofficial 🖕🏽@delta 💋💋💋💋 #tryme #nottodaysatan A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Delta has since refunded Coulter her $30 to compensate for the seat she originally purchased.